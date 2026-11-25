Fresh from winning in Las Vegas and delivering a withering put-down of George Russell, Max Verstappen heads to Qatar with wind in his sails and second place in the Formula One drivers' championship within his grasp.

Four-time world champion Verstappen triumphed in a thrilling race at the Las Vegas Street Circuit on Sunday, with his Red Bull taking the chequered flag 0.639 seconds ahead of 2025 champion Lando Norris, with the Briton's McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri a further one and a half seconds back.

“Really, really surreal and something that I've never seen before in Formula One myself,” Verstappen said of the manic battle. “It was just a crazy amount of fighting … very exciting, I guess, for everyone to watch.”

It was a victory that took Verstappen up to 304 points in the F1 standings, opening up a 37-point advantage over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton (267) with two races left. Mercedes' Russell and Norris both have 264 points.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli already has his first title in the bag, with the 20-year-old Italian a commanding 98 points clear of Verstappen ahead of Sunday's race in Lusail, which is followed by the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 6.

What does Verstappen need?

There are no sprint races in either of the remaining grands prix, meaning a conventional 50 points are up for grabs. If Verstappen enjoys an advantage of at least 26 points over the other four drivers in the mix after Qatar, the Dutchman will claim second spot for a second year running.

That means a podium finish will get the job done, with the 15 points on offer for third place enough to give him an unassailable lead.

If someone stays within 25 points of him then the battle moves to the UAE capital - but his current 37-point buffer looks extremely healthy.

In the unlikely event of a tie, it comes down to races won, and Verstappen already has four to Russell and Norris's three, while Hamilton has just one.

Verstappen's record in Qatar and Abu Dhabi is impressive. He has won the last three races at Lusail International Circuit, while also claiming victory in five of his six starts at Yas Marina Circuit.

“I only care about staying in P3 with the team. That's the goal of the team, and of course that becomes my goal,” said Verstappen of Red Bull's status in the constructors' championship after Sunday's win in the US.

“But for me, I don't have any satisfaction in being second or third or P4 because that's not what you're here for. Once you have won championships, you probably just don't really care, right? Because it doesn't get remembered anyway, being in that place. At least not for me.

“But for sure, for us this season, we can be very proud of the progression that we made as a team. I think that's way more important than where we finish in the drivers' championship, to be honest.”

With Mercedes having also claimed the constructors' crown and Ferrari second spot, it is left for Red Bull (440 points) and McLaren (431) to fight it out for third place – which means Verstappen and Isack Hadjar going head-to-head with Norris and Piastri.

Russell feud reignited

The continuing war of words between Verstappen and Russell, meanwhile, is one to keep your eye on over the final two races.

The latest spat began following an on-track altercation in practice, which spilt over into the stewards' room in Las Vegas. Then, after Verstappen claimed pole position due to Antonelli's five-place penalty, Russell decided to let rip.

“I am not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they are bigger and better than everyone else,” Russell said. “Somebody has got to stand up to that guy.”

When Verstappen claimed victory the following day, while Russell had crashed near the end of the race, he decided that would be the perfect time to respond.

“He speaks a lot next to the track, and it doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me anyway to try to challenge that,” he said.

“It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening. I was, like, 'fantastic, my day is only getting better'. And of course, when I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”