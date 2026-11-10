Abu Dhabi Grand Prix confirmed as F1 scraps Imola contingency plans

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was confirmed on Tuesday after Formula One bosses locked in plans to finish the season in the Middle East.

The National understands that F1 has begun the process of notifying all relevant stakeholders that its decision to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi is now final.

The season heads to Las Vegas on November 22 before arriving in Qatar the following weekend and concluding at Yas Marina Circuit from December 3-6.

It is understood that contingency plans for a replacement race at Imola have been shelved, with the Italian circuit stood down and told to cease preparations on Tuesday.

F1 bosses will now begin the process of informing the sport’s 11 teams of their final decision.

McLaren team principal Zak Brown was in Abu Dhabi on Monday night for an event with sponsors Etihad, where he told guests that he was looking forward to finishing the season on Yas Island.

He said: “I'm excited to come and race here [in Abu Dhabi], and Formula One is very excited.”

Doubts had been cast over the races because of regional tensions resulting from the Iran war and the cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

However, FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem told The National this week that the season-ending Gulf races would “proceed as planned”.

Ben Sulayem released a further statement via Instagram on Tuesday. “We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding Grands Prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season.”

With the Abu Dhabi race weekend now less than a month away, there was also logistical pressure, with the process of shipping cargo now set to step up a notch.

The 2026 F1 season's major honours have already been decided, with Kimi Antonelli crowned the sport's youngest-ever champion and Mercedes claiming the Constructors' Championship.

The final round of the MotoGP season took place in Qatar over the weekend without any problems, although Yamaha did withdraw from the event. Like F1, MotoGP is owned and operated by Liberty Media.

Abu Dhabi GP organisers Ethara have also stepped up their preparations, with extensive building work visible at Yas Marina Circuit.

A star-studded line-up for the annual after-race concerts has been confirmed, with Kings of Leon, Jennifer Lopez and Lewis Capaldi among the artists set to perform in the UAE capital.

“We are delivering the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the same high standard we deliver every year. We are delivering a safe event, just like we do every year. We are planning and preparing ourselves just like we do every year,” Ethara’s chief executive, Saif Al Noaimi, told The National last month.

“And from a readiness point of view, we are 100 per cent ready to deliver the Grand Prix this year. Everything is on schedule, the date has not changed. We're really excited to be hosting the season finale on December 6.”