Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Las Vegas Grand Prix at the front of the grid despite Kimi Antonelli recording the fastest time in qualifying.

Newly-crowned world champion Antonelli edged out Verstappen by 0.258 seconds in the closing moments of qualifying with a dramatic final lap at the Las Vegas Street Circuit, but was denied pole position due to a five-place grid penalty for using more than permitted number of engine components.

It means the Italian will instead start back in sixth place with Verstappen's Red Bull in pole ahead of Antonelli's Mercedes teammate George Russell who moved up to second.

McLaren's Lando Norris – who won last time out in Brazil – is in third ahead of Isack Hadjar of Red Bull with Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad fifth alongside Antonelli, who described his qualifying as “very weird”.

“First of all, I couldn't get ‌the tires working, just zero feeling with the car, and also the brake pedal was very ​long, so I was struggling on the braking. But all in all, it was so unexpected,” said the 20-year-old.

“And that last lap, I thought I was screwed because I started one second from the car in front, but the tow is so big here that I was able to gain with that and put it on pole.”

Red Bull is attempting to eclipse Ferrari for second place in the World Constructors' Championship and were given a boost in the US after both Ferraris missed Q3.

“I have been struggling with some weird issues that were also in the car in Brazil and just trying to get my head around how to deal with that,” said Verstappen, who has won two of the three races held in Las Vegas.

“In qualifying we managed to make it work. Had a solid qualifying. My first lap in qualifying was pretty much as good as it could be with the tow, so to be on the front row is good for us.

“It was solid in the corners, and you have a bit of dirty air, but it is insane how much you gain on the straights.”

Russell was in the running for pole but was ultimately happy with his performance. “Overall it's been a very solid session and a solid day,” said the Briton.

“I wanted to be on pole but I am probably more pleased with the performance than in Mexico when I was on the front row.

“Kimi did a great job and he probably thought it wasn't going to work out so well being so close but with the tow it worked out.”

It was a disastrous day for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton describing the session as “a nightmare” while Charles Leclerc lamented the team's “multiple mistakes, having come home 12th and 11th, respectively.

The beleaguered pair were at least promoted by one spot each after McLaren's Oscar Piastri was hit with a 10-place penalty for installing a fifth internal combustion engine this season, above F1's limit.

“Just a very poor qualifying,” admitted Leclerc. “We are losing one second in the straights which makes it difficult enough already, and then I made a mistake when I had to put the lap in in Q2, following multiple mistakes we have done as a team and this we need to look at because it builds a lot of frustration that doesn't help.

“But in the end the mistake is on me and I will look at that.”

Hamilton was even more blunt. “It was a nightmare.” said the seven-time world champion. “Just low grip, felt like the tyres weren't working, had some damage on the floor that appeared out of nowhere and was losing 0.3-0.4 secs and then had a deployment issue that lost us 0.6 secs and with that we were nowhere, and I had no one ahead of me. That wasn't great. So everything wasn't great.

“We knew we would struggle a bit here but maybe more than we anticipated.”