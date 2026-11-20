The titles may be settled, but Las Vegas still has plenty to offer us as Formula One heads to the Las Vegas Strip.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in the US as the youngest world champion in F1 history, while his Mercedes team secured the constructors' title in Brazil.

In Las Vegas, cars spend much of the lap at full throttle before braking hard into slow corners. The cold nighttime conditions will make getting the tyres up to temperature one of the biggest challenges this weekend.

Our power rankings measure who will arrive in Las Vegas in the best shape. We take into account recent form, raw speed, ability to extract performance from their car, momentum, and how well their strengths might suit the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Here are our top 10 rankings and predictions for the race:

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Form: Mexico P13, Brazil P6. Championship: P7

Piastri finally made some progress in Brazil, finishing P6 after a difficult weekend in Mexico.

Las Vegas will pose another challenge as McLaren will fit a fifth internal combustion engine, earning Piastri a 10-place grid penalty. The team will introduce further upgrades, including another floor update that will look to reduce drag.

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

Form: Mexico P14, Brazil P10. Championship: P15

Hulkenberg produced a superb qualifying lap in Brazil, the best this season, and started in P4 due to other drivers' grid penalties.

The race proved difficult, but he still recovered from a 10-second penalty to score a point, managing to overtake Arvid Lindblad. Las Vegas will expose Audi more on the long straights, but Hulkenberg will be confident after having one of his strongest weekends of the year.

8. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Form: Mexico P4, Brazil P8. Championship: P5

Leclerc's recent run hit a setback in Brazil. A grid penalty complicated his afternoon, and contact with Liam Lawson earned him another five-second penalty after the race, dropping him to P8.

Leclerc felt the punishment was "harsh", and he may be set for a difficult weekend again. Ferrari have lost some of the advantage the cars enjoyed earlier in the season on the straights as others have improved. He will need to do well in qualifying.

7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

Form: Mexico P2, Brazil P9. Championship: P4

Hamilton lost ground in the championship in Brazil, slipping from third to fourth after a full power-unit change sent him to the back of the grid in Sao Paulo. He started well but eventually crossed the line in P9.

That followed a great performance in Mexico, where Hamilton pushed Max Verstappen all the way to the chequered flag and missed out on a victory by just 0.799 seconds. Vegas will provide a stern test.

6. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

Form: Mexico P7, Brazil P7. Championship: P9

Lawson has become incredibly reliable and has helped steer the team to fifth in the Constructors' Championship.

He followed up on his P7 finish in Mexico with another P7 in Brazil, having qualified fifth before penalties promoted him to third on the grid.

His performances secured his future as Racing Bulls confirmed Lawson will remain with the team in 2027.

5. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

Form: Mexico P9, Brazil P3. Championship: P8

Hadjar was excellent in Brazil. He started in P5 and capitalised on the speed of the car to achieve a podium finish, giving Red Bull two podium finishes alongside Verstappen.

The car is one of the strongest on the grid, and Hadjar has proved to be a reliable driver in what was once considered a cursed No 2 seat.

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

Form: Mexico P6, Brazil P4. Championship: P3

Russell's P4 in Brazil came after a messy afternoon. A new engine dropped him five places on the grid, and he later spun when leaving the pits after switching to slicks, but he still recovered to finish in P4.

Las Vegas should suit Mercedes. Russell won here from pole in 2024 and should have another opportunity to fight at the front.

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Form: Mexico P3, Brazil P5. Championship: P1

Antonelli's first race as the world champion was unusually untidy. He spun in on the reconnaissance lap, then lost the lead with another spin at Turn 1. A five-second penalty for an unsafe pit release left him in P5, but it was still enough for Mercedes to secure the Constructors' Championship.

In Vegas, Antonelli will use Mercedes' upgraded turbocharger, and with the title secured, he can attack the race as he always does.

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

Form: Mexico P5, Brazil P1. Championship: P6

Norris had one of his best weekends in months in Sao Paulo.

After taking pole, he managed to recover from a poor start and mastered the changing weather conditions to win by more than 14 seconds.

Another floor update will come in Las Vegas for McLaren, where reducing drag will be particularly important.

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Form: Mexico P1, Brazil P2. Championship: P2

Verstappen has been the driver to beat over the past few weeks.

He won in Mexico and then started 21st in Brazil after Red Bull changed several power unit components. Despite balance problems, he carved through the field to finish second.

He has now stood on the podium at eight consecutive races and won three of the past five. He also boasts a terrific record in Vegas.

Las Vegas podium predictions

1. Max Verstappen - It's hard to ignore his current form, and he has won twice since F1 returned to the Las Vegas Strip.

2. Kimi Antonelli - The world champion will hope to finish his last few races on a high and will be utilising the upgraded turbocharger.

3. George Russell - Russell boasts an excellent record in Las Vegas, and Mercedes have operated well in cold conditions this season.