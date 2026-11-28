Kimi Antonelli continued his impressive run as newly crowned Formula One world champion by setting the pace in both practice sessions at the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday, leading Mercedes teammate George Russell in a dominant one-two under the Lusail floodlights.

The 20-year-old was fastest in the opening session with a lap of 1:23.217 on medium tyres, 0.507 seconds clear of Russell, who was running on softs.

Antonelli then improved to 1:23.077 in a second practice session that was interrupted by two red flags, with Russell closing to within 0.127 seconds.

The Mercedes pair finished ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who were third and fourth respectively, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar took fifth and sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth, with Racing Bulls teammates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.

The session ended under a virtual safety car after Hamilton stopped on track with a loss of power.

"It was a productive day," Antonelli said, although he predicted a close fight with Russell and the rest of the field when qualifying comes around.

Norris, however, was less optimistic about McLaren's prospects against Mercedes.

"I don't think we're too bad relative to most, but to Mercedes, they're a little bit further off, so they just seem in a different category compared to us today," he said.

"Quicker in every single corner by a mile, so I would say the battle's for P3. I would say we're around six, seven tenths off the Mercedes a lap. So it's not even worth thinking about them."

Verstappen, who has won three of the four Qatar Grands Prix held to date, endured a difficult day, finishing sixth in the opening session and fifth in FP2.

The Red Bull driver said the car's balance was "too disconnected" to allow him to find the pace he wanted.

Both world championships have already been decided, with Mercedes securing the titles and Antonelli becoming the youngest world champion in Formula One history.

Earlier, Hadjar had been third fastest in FP1, with Norris fourth and Piastri fifth, just one hundredth of a second behind his McLaren teammate.

"The Mercedes are hugely fast, Antonelli looks to be in a class of his own," Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen told Sky Sports.

Red Bull fined after Hadjar pit incident

Red Bull were fined €30,000, with €20,000 suspended, after Hadjar was released from the pits while a mechanic was still working on the rear-left tyre.

The mechanic jumped clear and was unhurt, although the incident report recorded contact with the wheel.

Red Bull explained that a new team member had placed a blower to cool the car's left-rear brakes, which was not standard procedure. The car began moving before the blower had been fully removed.

There were also several near-misses during the second session, including a near-collision between Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Williams' Carlos Sainz, while Hamilton and Verstappen also had a close call.

FP2 was extended by 13 minutes after Leclerc spun and scattered debris across the circuit, having already missed 20 minutes while Ferrari worked on the car's floor. Gasly also became stranded in the gravel.

Tyre management is expected to be a major factor over the weekend, with Pirelli limiting teams to 27 laps per set because of concerns over degradation. The race is therefore expected to require at least two pit stops.

Hamilton had already raised concerns during FP1, asking his team over the radio whether other drivers were experiencing similar levels of wear.

"Yes, we confirm much higher than expected on all compounds," came the reply.