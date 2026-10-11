Max Verstappen wins Singapore GP as Kimi Antonelli moves closer to title

​Red ⁠Bull's Max ⁠Verstappen dominated the Singapore ⁠Grand Prix as he won from pole at the ⁠Marina Bay Street ​Circuit ⁠on ‌Sunday for ​his second straight victory of the season.

⁠Verstappen had a few complaints about the circuit, lamenting the lack of overtaking opportunities, but enjoyed a near perfect weekend as he also won the Sprint race. It was a memorable way for the four-time world champion to celebrate his 250th grand prix weekend.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished ​second ‌while ⁠Mercedes driver ​Kimi Antonelli ​was ‌third to ⁠extend his championship ⁠lead over teammate George Russell.

Verstappen was in control of the race from the start, overcoming an early challenge from ⁠Leclerc.

The Dutchman, who won ‌the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last weekend, had never ​won in Singapore before and he had come into the race weekend stating he had “unfinished business”.

“It's taken a while but I think this race was very good. We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre, even though I think the medium tyre for everyone was more of a struggle,” Verstappen said.

“But it worked out, so of course very happy to win here … The last two races have been really positive for us and it's just great to ​see.

“We have a lot of motivation in the team to try and deliver even more results. It is a really good group of people, I really enjoy working with them and hopefully we can have a bit more fun until the end of the year.”

Antonelli extended his championship lead over teammate ‌Russell to 102 ⁠points. The young Italian can ​win the title in the next round in ​Austin.

“Can ‌I? Really?” Antonelli said when he was told after ⁠his 14th podium of the season.

“Well, let's not worry about ⁠that. Let's try to do the best weekend as possible and finish the job.

“It was a very tough race [in Singapore] but really happy with a podium at the end. I managed to take advantage of the fight of Lando and Lewis and to make a move on both and to bring home P3 is a great result for the team.”

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton had qualified third on the grid but endured a forgettable evening. The Briton slipped to ​sixth behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the two McLaren drivers overtook him in the dying stages as he struggled with his tyres.

Hamilton spoke to his team over the radio and said the result was due to his call.

“Sorry, boys. I let you down today with that strategy,” he said. “My call, and I lost us valuable points. I'll try and make up for it in the next one.”