British filmmaker Louis Theroux's work examining the Israeli settler movement in the occupied West Bank and its ambitions to occupy Gaza has won the best documentary prize at the 2026 International Emmy Awards.

The production Louis Theroux: The Settlers is one of three programmes exploring Middle Eastern affairs that received accolades at the 54th awards ceremony, held in New York on Monday.

ITV's Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War, featuring testimony from Israeli soldiers who served in Gaza, won the current affairs award.

The BBC's Prisoner 951, a drama about the detention of British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, won best television movie or mini-series.

Produced by Mindhouse Productions for the BBC and released in April last year, The Settlers follows Theroux as he travels across the occupied West Bank, meeting members of the religious-nationalist settler movement and Palestinians affected by their activities.

The documentary marks Theroux’s return to a subject he explored in his 2011 film The Ultra Zionists. In the intervening 14 years, the settler movement has gained considerable political influence, with prominent supporters of settlement expansion occupying senior positions in the Israeli government.

Among the documentary's central figures is Daniella Weiss, a veteran leader of the settler movement who openly discusses her ambitions to establish Israeli settlements in Gaza.

Co-producer Sara Obeidat and director Joshua Baker with the best documentary award for Louis Theroux: The Settlers at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York. Reuters Show caption: Co-producer Sara Obeidat and director Joshua Baker with the …

Theroux also meets Palestinians facing displacement and Israeli activists opposed to settlement expansion.

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law, a position disputed by Israel.

The International Emmys also recognised reporting on Israeli military conduct in Gaza through Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War.

Directed by British-Iranian filmmaker Ben Zand and broadcast last November, the documentary features first-hand accounts from Israeli soldiers about their military operations in Gaza.

Their testimony includes allegations of gross military misconduct, including the killing of Palestinian civilians and the use of Palestinians as human shields.

Another British production examining events in the region, Prisoner 951 recounts Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s six-year detention in Iran between 2016 and 2022 and her husband Richard Ratcliffe’s campaign to secure her release.

Despite the recognition of several productions exploring regional issues, no Arab-produced programme secured an award this year.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera Media Network received two nominations. Al Jazeera English’s Hasina: 36 Days in July, an investigation into the political upheaval in Bangladesh, competed in the current affairs category, while Al Jazeera Arabic’s Missing in Gaza was nominated for the news award.

Last year, Al Jazeera Arabic won its first International Emmy for Gaza: Searching for Life, while British broadcaster Channel 4 secured the current affairs prize for Kill Zone: Inside Gaza.