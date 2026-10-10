F1 driver power rankings and Singapore prediction: Verstappen back and Hamilton find form

Formula One heads to Singapore this weekend, and Marina Bay always offers the drivers a stern test, especially considering the FIA has declared it a heat-hazard race. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 31 degrees, putting even more pressure on the drivers.

Marina Bay is a street circuit that places a premium on braking confidence, traction and precision, leaving little room for error. Just to add even more drama, Singapore is hosting its first Sprint weekend. Teams will have just one practice session before Sprint qualifying, leaving them with less time to find the right set-up.

Our power rankings measure who will arrive in Singapore in the best shape. We take into account recent form, raw speed, drivers' ability to extract performance from their cars, momentum, and how well their strengths might suit the Marina Bay circuit.

10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

Form: Baku DNF, Bahrain P9. Championship: P5

How quickly the mighty fall. Norris went from being one of the grid’s most in-form drivers to desperately needing a strong weekend. McLaren admitted the MCL40 was only the fourth-fastest car in Malaysia, and Norris added to the problems by running through the gravel behind the safety car.

McLaren need to rediscover the pace the team enjoyed before the Baku race, but it won’t be easy when you consider the unresolved straight-line speed issue with the car.

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

Form: Baku P12, Bahrain P7. Championship: P9

Lawson referred to his Sepang getaway as “one of the best starts I’ve ever had in my career” after jumping from 11th to fourth. He eventually finished P7 and was the best of the midfield.

Racing Bulls looked genuinely competitive throughout the weekend rather than just benefiting from the chaos. Lawson will be feeling proud of his recent performances and eager to continue impressing.

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Form: Baku DNF, Bahrain P8. Championship: P17

Finally, something for Alonso to celebrate. Aston Martin reached Q2 with both cars for the first time this season before Alonso converted 12th on the grid into P8 in the race. He survived the wrong opening tyre choice, passed Arvid Lindblad for a points position and then kept Norris behind until the end. The retirements and the rain helped.

It was Aston Martin’s best result of 2026. Alonso believes the team has "some hope" for Singapore.

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Form: Baku P13, Bahrain P6. Championship: P7

Piastri needed a good weekend, and at last had one in Sepang.

He finished in P6, which, according to team principal Andrea Stella, was effectively the best McLaren could have managed. Piastri looked stronger on the hard tyres and was closing in on Charles Leclerc before the final safety car interrupted his progress.

There is still a big gap between McLaren and those ahead of them, and Piastri admitted the team “need to improve”.

6. George Russell (Mercedes)

Form: Baku P1, Bahrain DNF. Championship: P2

Russell was heading for another podium in Malaysia when his engine failed with five laps remaining. He has been unlucky too many times, and Mercedes have to address their reliability issues. Not only was he forced to retire, but things are set to get worse in Singapore.

Mercedes have confirmed that Russell will need another power unit and that he is set for a grid penalty, so he will start towards the back of the grid at Marina Bay. It’s a notoriously difficult circuit for overtaking, and Russell will be disadvantaged.

5. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

Form: Baku P3, Bahrain P5. Championship: P8

Hadjar continues to look completely at home near the front of the grid.

He was only 0.428 seconds off teammate Max Verstappen in qualifying, but was forced to drop five places and start P8 due to a grid penalty for exceeding his allocated internal combustion engine (ICE) components for the season. In the race, he managed to recover to fifth and spent much of the race holding Lewis Hamilton behind before battery issues and a lack of grip hindered him.

A podium finish followed by a fifth place since returning from injury is impressive.

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Form: Baku P4, Bahrain P4. Championship: P4

Three races, three P4s for Leclerc. Ferrari’s decision to start on slicks dropped him to the back, and Leclerc later said the team needed to learn from Red Bull how to execute better strategies. He still managed to recover and finished just over two seconds behind Hamilton.

Ferrari are demonstrating good pace, and the team hopes Singapore will allow their strengths to shine. Leclerc’s qualifying speed will become particularly valuable this weekend.

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Form: Baku P5, Bahrain P2. Championship: P1

Despite Antonelli leaving Sepang with another 18 points to open up an 84-point championship lead, the team were left with more questions surrounding the new package.

The Italian took the lead at the start and eventually finished second and described that as the maximum available to him once Max Verstappen came through. The bigger question heading into Singapore is the car. Mercedes expected their upgrade to deliver approximately three-tenths of a second of extra speed, but instead, according to Toto Wolff, it seems to have cost them several tenths.

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

Form: Baku P6, Bahrain P3. Championship: P3

What a monumental drive by the Brit in Malaysia. A brilliant qualifying lap put his Ferrari on the front row, just 0.298 seconds behind Verstappen. On race day, Ferrari’s choice of tyre threatened to undo all that good work as he dropped from second to 18th.

Hamilton admitted his “heart just sank” when he realised Verstappen was on intermediates. But in true Hamilton fashion, he managed a superb recovery, climbing up the field and passing Hadjar late to claim third.

Ferrari’s straight-line deficit should prove to be less of a problem in Singapore, and Hamilton boasts genuine momentum going into this weekend.

Bahrain GP - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix held in Malaysia on October 4, 2026. AFP Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after winning the Bahrain Gra…

Race winner Max Verstappen, second left, alongside second placed Kimi Antonelli, left, and Lewis Hamilton ,right, who was third. Getty Images Show caption: Race winner Max Verstappen, second left, alongside second pl…

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with his teammates after winning at Sepang International Circuit. Reuters Show caption: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with his teammates afte…

Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the Bahrain GP. AFP Show caption: Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the…

Marshals move the stricken Mercedes of George Russell after the British driver suffered engine failure near the end of the race. Getty Images Show caption: Marshals move the stricken Mercedes of George Russell after …

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. Reuters Show caption: Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the Mercedes duo of George R…

Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad and Lando Norris of McLaren battle for track position. Getty Images Show caption: Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad and Lando Norris of McLaren bat…

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race in Sepang. AFP Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race in Sepang. AF…

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli surges to the front at the start of the rain-delayed race. Reuters Show caption: Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli surges to the front at the start of…

The safety car leads Max Verstappen on the formation lap before the race Malaysia was suspended due to rain. Getty Images Show caption: The safety car leads Max Verstappen on the formation lap bef…

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes before the race. Getty Images Show caption: Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes before the race. Getty Images

Spectators shelter under umbrellas as rain delays the start of the race in Sepang. AFP Show caption: Spectators shelter under umbrellas as rain delays the start …

Mechanics push Max Verstappen's Red Bull to its grid slot. Getty Images Show caption: Mechanics push Max Verstappen's Red Bull to its grid slot. G…

Marshals clear water from the track before the race. Reuters Show caption: Marshals clear water from the track before the race. Reuters

Mercedes driver George Russell before the race. Reuters Show caption: Mercedes driver George Russell before the race. Reuters





























1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Form: Baku P2, Bahrain P1. Championship: P6

Finally, the former champion got his race win. He took his first pole of the year in Malaysia and converted it into Red Bull’s first win of the season with their own power unit.

More important than the result itself was how convincing the RB22 looked. Red Bull had already improved in Baku, as evidenced by Hadjar and Verstappen both finishing on the podium, but Sepang demonstrated further progress, giving hope of a strong finish to the season. Singapore will show us whether Max is truly back.

Singapore podium prediction:

1. Max Verstappen

The recent progress from the team is too substantial to dismiss, and Laurent Mekies, the team principal, believes this track should suit the RB22. Verstappen has never won here before. Can he manage it?

2. Kimi Antonelli

It’s hard to dismiss the youngster’s insatiable appetite for victory or the risks he’s willing to take to get there. Reliability remains an issue – will he have a dependable car?

3. Lewis Hamilton

The Brit has won in Singapore four times before and is showing his class. Can he maintain rear-end stability to secure another podium finish?