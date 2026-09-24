Lewis Hamilton backs F1 season to finish in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has backed the F1 season to conclude in the Middle East and says he "wants to go" to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The 2026 season is set to finish with races at Lusail on November 29 and Yas Marina Circuit a week later on December 6.

Doubts had been raised over the races due to regional tension triggered by the Iran war and the cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly stated that the plan is to fulfil the sport's original calendar, although a contingency is reported to be in place for a final round in Imola should the situation in the region deteriorate.

However, speaking before this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton said he would prefer to travel and compete in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The UAE's sporting calendar has bounced back strongly with various domestic competitions in full swing and several international events in the diary for the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” said Hamilton, a five-time winner at Yas Marina Circuit.

“From what I have read, things seem OK out there, but I don’t have all the information and I don’t know what the risk levels are. I trust in Stefano [Domenicali] to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we get to go there.”

Domenicali had previously suggested a deadline for mid-September, but that has now passed, and no official word is likely to be forthcoming. Seven of the 10 core F1 teams are UK-based and travel advice from the UK government remains green, meaning “open for travel.”

2025 ADGP - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world cha…

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina…

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the 2025 drivers' championship at the Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi …

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dh…

Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix …

McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix …

Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit

Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with the rest of the team at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with th…

A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Ma…

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc Show caption: Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Lecler…

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in …

Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade Show caption: Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade

Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli Show caption: Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Anton…

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman Show caption: Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman

The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Y…

McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday Show caption: McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday

Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit

A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina C…

Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Show caption: Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle Show caption: Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle

Oscar Piastri ahead of the race Show caption: Oscar Piastri ahead of the race

Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina Circuit Show caption: Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina…

Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi



















































“The calendar is confirmed,” Domenicali said last month. “There are still a few tickets to be sold in Abu Dhabi … and we stay focused on delivering the calendar we promised at the beginning of the year.

“The preparations are on course, there are still a few tickets in Abu Dhabi to be taken, and everything is progressing very, very well,” he added.

Meanwhile, local promoters in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are pressing ahead. In the UAE capital, a star-studded programme of artists has been announced for the popular after-race concerts.

UAE sporting calendar takes shape

Aside from Formula One, the UAE's winter calendar is filling up, with basketball, golf, MMA and rugby all on the agenda.

Last weekend, the first EuroLeague basketball SuperCup was staged at Etihad Arena, with Real Madrid lifting the trophy in front of a packed house that included former Real football players Gareth Bale and Marcelo.

Next month, the UFC will return for its second big show of the year, this time for a numbered event featuring two world title fights.

UFC 333 will see Alexander Volkanovski look to add to his claim to be the greatest featherweight in UFC history when he takes on the No 1-ranked Movsar Evloev on October 24 at Etihad Arena. In the co-main event, Petr Yan will settle his trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili.

The following month, the world's best golfers will be back at Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship (November 5-8). It is understood the field for the event is set, pending announcement.

That will form part of a DP World Tour double-header, with the Tour Championship then taking place at The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12-15.

“I love the Middle East. I have a lot of friends there, and I'm looking forward to going back for sure,” said world No 2 Rory McIlroy ahead of the events.

Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling will make its Abu Dhabi debut after signing a five-year contract with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, who competes under the UAE flag, will headline the November 14 event at Etihad Arena.

Later in November, the Dubai Sevens will return to The Sevens Stadium from November 27 to 29. Mathew Tait, the general manager and festival director, is confident participation at the event will be “the same as 2025, if not up”.