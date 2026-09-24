UAE football's new era: Zlatko Dalic, Ismail Matar and Brazil-born stars chase Gulf Cup glory

With a new imported coach and a raft of potential debutants who learnt the game overseas, it might be assumed the latest fresh start for UAE football will be crafted by foreign expertise.

And yet, when the national team begin the Zlatko Dalic era at the Arabian Gulf Cup in Saudi Arabia this week, their most valuable insider could be someone from much closer to home.

The UAE play Yemen in Jeddah on Thursday evening. Their opening pool match in the eight-team Gulf Cup is also the first competitive outing under Dalic.

Having arrived this summer following a sparkling spell with his native Croatia, optimism abounds that Dalic can work his magic with the UAE, too.

One of the secrets of Dalic’s success as a coach has been the way he empowers his coaches and players.

The staff he has brought with him contains some impressive names. Vedran Corluka, his assistant, played Premier League football for Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as more than 100 times for Croatia.

Another Croatian, Igor Biscan, who is in charge of the UAE’s Olympic team, won the Uefa Champions League with Liverpool.

Last week an intriguing addition to Dalic’s coaching team was announced: Ismail Matar, the former golden boy of UAE football.

It is fitting that the new era starts with the Gulf Cup. The UAE have won that tournament twice – and Matar was central to both.

In 2007, the Al Wahda forward confirmed his status as one of the most exciting young talents in Asian football by topping the goalscoring charts.

His five-goal haul included scoring the winner in the final, past English Premier League goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi, as the UAE beat Oman to the title.

Six years later, he was something of an elder statesman in what had become the 'Golden Generation' of UAE football.

He was perhaps no longer the side’s focal point – that being the brilliant playmaker Omar Abdulrahman – but his savvy was vital to the final success against Iraq.

Now he is back involved again, and those who grew up in the UAE aspiring to be like Matar are thrilled to have him.

“The coach gives us confidence, and we are also learning a lot from Ismail Matar and his vast experience of these tournaments,” Sultan Adil, the UAE striker, said on the eve of Thursday's game against Yemen.

The identity of the national team has altered massively since Matar was in his pomp. While Emirati players such as Adil, Khalid Essa and Harib Abdallah are still the side's beating heart, the squad also has an international feel now.

Dalic’s first selection includes some thrilling new options, particularly in attack, who are naturalised citizens.

Many were still years away from even considering moving to the UAE when the national team last tasted Gulf Cup success 13 years ago.

“It is history, a long time ago,” Dalic said. “New guys have come in and, of course, I have told them about this period. It is possible [to repeat the success], and they must know what has happened before and now try again.”

Of the new recruits, the most excitement surrounds the arrival of Guilherme Bala and Yuri Cesar, the Brazil-born duo who have been a revelation together with Shabab Al Ahli in recent years.

Their performances underpinned their club’s domestic double two seasons ago. They were also central to Shabab Al Ahli reaching the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite last season.

They might have gone one better than that, too, were it not for the most egregious VAR decision, which saw Bala’s fine long-range strike for a last-minute equaliser against Machida Zelvia ruled out.

Bala has the sort of dribbling skills which will thrill supporters. Cesar is the ideal foil for him; he gets through so much running over the course of a game it is difficult to know precisely what position he plays as he seems to be everywhere, all at once.

He is also a free-kick expert, an area of the game which was an issue for the UAE under Dalic’s predecessor, Cosmin Olaroiu.

Dalic is optimistic the future can be bright for the national team. “Our ambition must be to win everything,” he said in an interview with Abu Dhabi Sports TV, who will broadcast all the Gulf Cup matches live.

“Our ambition must be to go forward and win. Our first goal will be to get past the group stage and go to the semi-final.”