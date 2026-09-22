Arabian Gulf Cup: Who are the UAE's opponents, schedule and how to watch

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup takes place in Saudi Arabia during the international window.

The biennial event is an eight-team tournament featuring all the members of the Gulf Football Federation.

When is it?

The Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 takes place from September 23 to October 6.

Where is it being played?

Jeddah will host this year's Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time. All games will take place at King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City.

Are the UAE playing?

Yes, the UAE are one of the eight teams taking part. It will be new coach Zlatko Dalic's first tournament since taking charge of the national team in August.

Who are the UAE's opponents?

The UAE have been placed in Group B along with Qatar, Bahrain and Yemen.

Group A consists of hosts Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Kuwait.

Schedule

The UAE kick off their campaign on Thursday with a game against Yemen.

Group phase:

Wednesday, September 23: Iraq v Oman, 6.30pm; Saudi Arabia v Kuwait, 10pm

Thursday, September 24: UAE v Yemen, 7.55pm; Qatar v Bahrain, 10pm

Saturday, September 26: Kuwait v Iraq, 7.55pm; Oman v Saudi Arabia, 10pm

Sunday, September 27: Yemen v Qatar, 7.55pm; Bahrain v UAE, 10pm

Tuesday, September 29: Saudi Arabia v Iraq, 9.30pm; Oman v Kuwait, 9.30pm

Wednesday, September 30: Bahrain v Yemen, 9.30pm; UAE v Qatar, 9.30pm

Knockout stage

Semi-finals:

October 3: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B; Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A

Final:

October 6: Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2

History

Kuwait have won the Arabian Gulf Cup a record 10 times, followed by Iraq (four) and Saudi Arabia and Qatar (three each). The UAE have won the tournament twice, with their last triumph back in 2013.

UAE squad

Dalic has named a 26-man squad for the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Goalkeepers: Khalid Eisa (Al Ain), Hamad Al Muqbali (Shabab Al Ahli), Fahad Al Dhanhani (Baniyas)

Defenders: Marcus Meloni (Al Jazira), Zayed Al Zaabi (Al Nasr), Khaled Al Dhanani Sharjah), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Alaeddin Zahi (Al Wahda), Sasha Ivkovic (Al Wahda), Lucas Primenta (Al Wahda), Erik (Al Ain), Ruben Philip (Al Wahda)

Midfielders: Luan Pereira (Sharjah), Abdulla Hamad (Al Wahda), Mamadou Coulibaly (Al Jazira), Essam Fayez (Al Nasr), Fabi de Lima (Al Wasl), Nicolas Jimenez (Al Wasl).

Forwards: Hareb Abdulla (Sharjah), Bruno de Oliveira (Al Jazira), Ali Saleh (Al Wasl), Yuri Cesar (Shabab Al Ahli), Richard Akonnor (Goztepe), Guilherme Bala (Shabab Al Ahli), Sultan Adel (Shabab Al Ahli), Ousmane Camara (Sharjah)

How to watch

Arabian Gulf Cup games will be shown on Dubai Sports and Abu Dhabi TV and can be streamed live on MBC Shahid.