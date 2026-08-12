Zlatko Dalic appointed UAE national team coach

The UAE have appointed Zlatko Dalic as head coach of the national team.

The Croatian returns to UAE football having previously enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Al Ain from 2014-17. Reports suggest Dalic has signed a four-year contract which runs until the end of the qualification cycle for the 2030 World Cup, although the UAE FA have not provided any details.

Dalic, 59, was a free agent after leaving his job as Croatia manager following the 2026 World Cup.

The Croats were eliminated by Portugal at the last-32 stage in what was Dalic's third global finals. He previously led them to the final in 2018, where they lost to France, and also to third place in Qatar four years ago.

According to reports in his homeland, Dalic is part of an all-new Croatian technical team headed for the UAE.

Former Liverpool midfielder Igor Biscan was confirmed as the new manager of the UAE U23 team on Sunday. He previously spent four years as Croatia U21 coach under Dalic before stints managing Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia and Al Ahli in Qatar.

Sportske Novosti suggested that former Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic could become the UAE's goalkeeping coach.

Former China, Oman, Iran and Al Wahda boss Branko Ivankovic is tipped to take on a role with the UAE FA, while Drazen Ladic and former Tottenham defender Vedran Corluka could join Dalic's coaching staff.

He becomes the UAE's third Croatian coach after Tomislav Ivic's spell in the mid-1990s and Srecko Juricic's brief tenure in 2009.

Dalic won't have much time to pull the squad together. The national team will participate in the Gulf Cup from September 23 to October 6 and then the Asian Cup next January. Both competitions will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Dalic won the Pro League, President's Cup and Super Cup during his time with Al Ain. He also led them to the Asian Champions League final in 2016 but lost to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

He replaces Cosmin Olaroiu, who was sacked after failing to salvage the nation's World Cup qualification campaign. The Romanian took over from Paulo Bento midway through the cycle that culminated in the summer World Cup. Olaroiu has since taken over at Pro League side Al Jazira.

Qualifying for the 2030 tournament, to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, is the UAE's number one target. The national team has only ever reached the finals once before, in 1990.