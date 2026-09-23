  • Oil at $100 a barrel as focus remains on Iran peace talks and Saudi supply recovery
  • Two dead as cargo vessel hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran's hardliners make room for diplomacy as Pezeshkian arrives in New York for UNGA
  • Iran flights head to China and Thailand in defiance of US sanctions
  • Iran confirms US contact through Qatar in New York
Updated: September 23, 2026, 1:50 PM