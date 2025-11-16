Inside Abu Dhabi's multimillion-dirham F1 race control room

When the sporting world’s eyes turn to Yas Marina Circuit this December for the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the decisions that shape the race will be made from a room that has witnessed history and controversy.

The race control room at the Yas Island circuit is arguably the most famous in the sport.

That's because it was where the call was made to restart the 2021 season decider on the final lap of the race – a decision that changed the course of the championship and saw Max Verstappen crowned world champion for the first time at the expense of Lewis Hamilton.

Four years on, that same race control room has been completely transformed. After a multimillion-dirham upgrade, it is now perhaps the most advanced operational hub in global motorsport – future-proofed by cutting edge technology and built for ease of use.

“This has been years in the making, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved,” Stuart Latham, Circuit Safety and Operations Director at Yas Marina Circuit told The National.

“We didn’t just meet FIA standards, we exceeded them. Every detail creates a working environment built for the world’s greatest championships.”

Having worked at circuits across Europe, including Silverstone, Latham believes the new race control room, described as the "nerve centre" of the track, sets a benchmark.

“Silverstone is world-class, but what we’ve built here is right at the forefront. The technology, the design, the atmosphere – everything has been created to operate at the highest level.”

The new Yas Marina Circuit race control room. Photo: Ethara

During a Grand Prix weekend, 28 officials work inside the room across long shifts, overseeing every second of the action and co-ordinating safety operations.

The new system allows them to monitor 55 camera feeds, timing screens, race logs, and car trackers all at once. Any input can be routed to any monitor instantly with a simple tablet command.

“It’s completely flexible,” added Latham. “In the past, if a race director wanted to see a specific feed, we’d have to move monitors or reconfigure the set-up. Now everything runs through a central matrix. It makes the operation faster and more efficient.”

Beneath the surface, the infrastructure has been revamped. Underfloor cabling, concealed access panels, and integrated sound systems have created a clutter-free workspace designed for quick rigging between events.

The old control room, with its white walls and harsh lighting, has been replaced by a darker palette and mood lighting that reduce glare and eye strain.

“Race control can be an intense place,” Latham said. “We wanted an environment that promotes calm and focus. Everyone can see clearly, concentrate, and make decisions without distractions.”

The winners' podium, from left, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, McLaren driver Lando Norris, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National McLaren driver Lando Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. McLaren CEO Zak Brown lifts the constructors' trophy in the F1 at Yas Marina Circuit after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The drivers line up for the race at Yas Marina Circuit. Action on the track at the Abu Dhabi GP. Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas during the drivers' parade. Amna Al Qubaisi competes in the F1 Academy race at Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes driver George Russell arrives at the Yas Marina Circuit. Hamda Al Qubaisi competes in the F1 Academy race. Fans watch the racing at Yas Marina Circuit. French-Algerian driver Isack Hadjar during the Formula 2 race at Yas Marina Circuit. Fans watch the racing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Isack Hadjar in the Formula 2 race. Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take part in a pre-race photo call at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Drivers line up for a pre-race photo at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Fans watch the racing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes driver George Russell fist bumps Williams driver Franco Colapinto. Drivers take part in a photo on the track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. McLaren driver Lando Norris chats with Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez. Fans watch the racing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Each custom-made workstation integrates communication panels, wireless charging, and hidden cabling.

“There are no wires anywhere,” Latham noted. “It looks simple, but it makes a huge difference. When you’re making decisions that can influence the outcome of a race, clarity is everything.”

When incidents occur on track, it’s imperative that the response is both immediate and co-ordinated.

“Often the first to spot something are the people in the room,” said Latham. “Within seconds, we decide whether to deploy personnel, a fire vehicle, or a medical car. Every decision is made in real time.”

If the situation escalates, communication between the race director and the clerk of the course becomes critical. “The clerk is responsible for overall safety,” Latham explained. “If he feels something isn’t safe, he has the authority to intervene.”

How the Yas Marina Circuit race control room looked back in 2013. Lee Hoagland/The National

The upgraded system also allows officials to control digital flag panels around the track. “We can activate them remotely, warning drivers of any hazard ahead,” Latham said. “If needed, the safety car can be deployed within seconds. The aim is always to keep the racing fair and safe.”

Few places in motorsport understand the importance of fairness quite like this room. The 2021 controversy serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that comes with such responsibility.

Latham, who began his career as an F1 marshal, said the experience underlines why precision matters. “The running of a sporting event is about making sure it’s fair and equitable for all the drivers,” he said.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit at Ethara, the company that organises the Grand Prix, called the upgrade part of Yas Island’s long-term mission to stay ahead of the curve.

“As host of the F1 season finale, Yas Marina Circuit is the stage for historic moments,” he said. “This new control room gives officials the tools to make split-second decisions with confidence so the racing can shine.”

With the 2025 race now just weeks away, and the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri neck and neck, there's every chance the Abu Dhabi race control room will oversee another title decider.

Four years after it became the site of Formula One’s most contentious moment, the upgraded facility stands ready for the next chapter of racing history.

