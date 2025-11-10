Lando Norris shows title credentials and Max Verstappen's champion mindset: Sao Paulo F1 talking points

Martin Brundle described Sao Paulo as a circuit that always throws a curveball, and few would disagree. Interlagos, literally “between the lakes”, is one of Formula One’s true old-school tracks.

Beloved by fans and drivers alike, it blends atmosphere, unpredictability and technical challenges. The result is a race that is always memorable and rarely short of controversy, as we saw again this weekend as Lando Norris edged closer to the F1 crown, while Oscar Piastri finished fifth after being hit with a 10-second penalty. Here are the key storylines from another fascinating race weekend.

Norris shines, Piastri struggles

Mired in scepticism from critics who once accused him of lacking the mental steel to fight for a title, Norris has done well to rewrite the narrative. A driver who used to struggle converting poles into victories and often second-guessed himself in qualifying is now not only leading the championship but embodying the best version of himself. Ruthless in execution, could this finally be his year?

Moments after sealing victory, 10.3 seconds ahead of Kimi Antonelli, Norris quickly noted: “Not quite a big enough gap for my liking.” Ever the perfectionist, he spoke of areas to analyse before the final rounds of the season.

It may not have been the 30-second margin he achieved in Mexico, but Sao Paulo delivered one of the finest weekends of his career. He was untouchable all weekend, winning both the sprint and the main race, setting the pace in every session, and walking away with maximum points.

“It’s a great win, but to be honest, seeing how quick Max was today leaves me a bit disappointed,” he said. “I’ll celebrate with the team, but my focus is on understanding why we weren’t quicker.”

For teammate Piastri, however, the pressure has taken its toll. Another difficult weekend saw the Australian lose further ground in the title fight. After crashing out of the sprint, his Sunday unravelled almost immediately with a first-lap collision involving Antonelli and Charles Leclerc. Though he recovered to finish fifth, it was little consolation. The driver who boasted a 34-point cushion over Norris after the Dutch Grand Prix now trails his teammate by 24 — a reversal many didn’t see coming.

Verstappen - pit lane to podium

In the country that gave Formula One arguably its greatest ever driver in Ayrton Senna, Verstappen produced another performance on Sunday that reignites a familiar debate: Is he now to be mentioned in the same breath as Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton? And, perhaps more provocatively, has he already surpassed some of them?

After a disappointing Q1 exit in which he struggled for grip and failed to reach his usual standards, Verstappen was forced to start the Sao Paulo GP from the pit lane after Red Bull overhauled the RB21’s set-up and installed a new Honda power unit. The changes, made under parc ferme regulations, meant the reigning champion’s weekend began from the very back.

Yet, as only a generational talent can, Verstappen took on the challenge and provided a spectacle. Despite suffering an early puncture that forced a pit stop on lap seven, he was leading by lap 51 as Norris headed into the pits. Ultimately, after another stop late on, he charged back to finish third, hunting down rookie Antonelli in the closing laps before running out of time.

From the pit lane to the podium, it was another reminder of Verstappen’s everlasting mastery over his car. After all, this is the same circuit where he won last season having started 17th on the grid.

“It’s too many points to really have a proper chance, I think,” Verstappen said of his title chances. “If you look at the whole season, we gave away too many points from the beginning until the middle of the year.”

Antonelli’s best yet

Second in the Sprint and again second on Sunday, Antonelli delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend. Caught in Piastri’s first-lap collision with Leclerc, the Italian escaped largely unscathed and went on to claim a career-best result.

After pitting on lap 21 and dropping to 11th, Antonelli mounted an impressive recovery, executing a series of clean overtakes to climb back to fourth by lap 30. From there, he delivered a composed drive, fending off a late charge from Verstappen to cross the line just 0.362 seconds ahead of the Red Bull.

“I was lucky to keep going after that,” Antonelli admitted. “The last lap was very stressful with Max coming on fresher tyres. With clean air we could keep a decent pace and finish P2.”

It was a calm, calculated performance that reflected his growing confidence after a difficult start to the season. The 18-year-old has now scored points in five of his last six Grands Prix, including four top-six finishes, demonstrating his progression.

Ferrari’s double DNF

Ferrari arrived in Brazil second in the constructors’ championship, buoyed by recent form, but left in fourth after a disastrous double DNF on race day. It was another empty-handed outing for the Scuderia, following the double disqualification in China and another double DNF in the Netherlands, making it their third race this season without a single point.

Despite a challenging start to the weekend, Leclerc was proud to have qualified third for Sunday’s race, hoping to secure a third consecutive podium. But those hopes vanished within moments of the Safety Car restart, when he became caught up in the collision involving Antonelli and Piastri.

As for Lewis Hamilton, the misery continues. Starting on the soft tyre, he was tagged by Carlos Sainz on the opening lap and forced wide, losing several places. Moments later, he clipped the back of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine, destroying his front wing. After a long pit stop to clear debris from under the floor, he rejoined last, struggling for pace and downforce. A five-second penalty for causing the collision compounded his misery before he was eventually forced to retire.

“This is definitely a weekend to forget,” Hamilton said. “It’s a shame because I love Brazil, and everyone in the team. Every single person in this team turns up every week and gives it their absolute best. To come away with nothing, to not finish a race for the second time this year, it’s really devastating.”

