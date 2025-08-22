From Jennifer Lopez to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: How summer concerts took off in the UAE

Summer weekdays in Abu Dhabi aren’t so quiet any more. On July 29, more than 14,000 people packed into Etihad Arena to see Jennifer Lopez perform as part of her greatest hits tour.

According to data from venue operator Ethara, half the audience in the arena were tourists from across Asia and India, while the rest were from across the UAE.

The response has driven David Powell, chief strategy and business development officer at Ethara, to start planning another high-profile gig for the same time next summer.

"We had three events in Etihad Arena in July – the [indoor motorcycle race] Arena Cross, UFC Fight Night and Jennifer Lopez on a Tuesday,” he tells The National. “Twelve months ago, the idea of programming an artist in July would have been considered a risk. That gave us the confidence to go ahead and break that myth."

The buzz comes on the back of international and local promotional campaigns by tourism authorities to recast Abu Dhabi – and the UAE more broadly – as a top summer holiday destination. State news agency Wam recently noted the shift, reporting national hotel occupancy rates of 60 to 70 per cent in July and early August, with safety, infrastructure and an expanding roster of seasonal events among the key drivers.

Mark Jan Kar, general manager of Dubai's 17,000 capacity Coca-Cola Arena, says the indoor venue has developed strategies to tackle summer constraints. In June, the arena hosted Khaleeji pop group Miami Band, followed in July by a sold-out show from Filipino pop star TJ Monterde. The schedule continues with Pakistani ghazal maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on August 30.

"Our summer programme focuses on South-East Asian, Filipino and Arabic shows in June and late August. We avoid western acts in July because much of that expatriate audience is away," Kar says.

The approach proved successful this year, with promoters relying on the venue for feedback. "Our July 13 show with TJ Monterde sold out, for example – we advised the promoter to stage it on a Sunday, because that fit the working demographic," Kar recalls. Such collaboration with stakeholders is crucial, particularly when the energy costs of running the arena in the summer remain a significant operational challenge.

"When the outside temperature is in the high forties and you need to keep the arena at 21°C to 23°C, that's a lot of power," he says. "If your energy costs double compared to December, while your target demographic is reduced by up to a third, the economics matter."

But venues have learnt to work within these constraints, rather than avoiding summer altogether. In turn, the trend has helped shift artist perceptions about the viability of performing in the UAE in the summer. "What used to be considered impossible – staging a summer show in the Middle East – is now at least a conversation," Kar says. "Performances are the same in summer and winter inside multipurpose arenas."

New summer audience

These changing attitudes are matched by a perceived demographic shift in summer audiences. Thomas Ovesen, chief executive of All Things Live Middle East, recalls organising a show with British band Keane in May 2013 as part of a festival that drew "an overwhelmingly male audience" – reflecting the notion at the time that most families travelled abroad during the summer months.

"It used to be the wife and kids would be away for the summer holidays while the husband stayed in the UAE working longer, before joining them later in the holiday," he says. "The market today is different – fewer people leave for the entire summer, more tourists come in for reduced hotel rates and shopping, and there's a much bigger mix of people in town."

This shift towards year-round gigs means summer programming needs to become more varied. "I think we'll see much more non-family entertainment over the summer months, reflecting the fact that both visiting and resident audiences want regular entertainment because they are in town," Ovesen says. "From a programming point of view, we have to be much more sophisticated. Even if we're not going for the same market we target in peak season, there's a very diverse audience to engage."

BurJuman Mall's summer camp has focused on music, art and storytelling. Photo: BurJuman Mall

The retail sector has adapted accordingly. Abu Dhabi's Galleria Al Maryah Island recently concluded a week of children's activities themed around Transformers, including interactive zones and performances inspired by the characters. Al Ghurair Mall in Dubai staged its Summer Carnival, featuring children's performances, workshops and family dining promotions. BurJuman Mall in Dubai also ran a five-week summer camp with workshops covering music, dance, art and storytelling.

In a statement to The National, BurJuman describes how it has evolved "from being purely a retail destination to an integrated lifestyle hub", with more varied entertainment options to attract the public during the traditionally slower summer months.

Concert traffic flows both ways

A fan outside Etihad Arena, where a UFC event was held in July. Chris Whiteoak / The National

With more audiences staying in the UAE and venues adapting to new trends, more summer entertainment options are on offer in the UAE.

Ovesen says Abu Dhabi and Dubai complement one another. Abu Dhabi has attracted top international shows and performers and "the ticket-buying audience is bigger in Dubai", he explains. "With an hour to an hour-and-a-half drive between the two city centres, there's mobility at play," he adds.

This enhances the local tourism dynamic that makes summer shows feasible. There has also been collaboration between venues and promoters in both emirates. "There's a commonality to each promoter – we share advice because collectively we want the ecosystem to be viable," Powell says. "The success of Lopez is a win for the whole industry. It proves you can bring an artist in summer and succeed, which raises the level for everyone."

Such confidence has allowed all parties to keep planning ahead. "We're already programming into 2026 with a much more data-led approach," Powell adds.

The clearest sign of that approach working will be evident long before arena seats are filled, with earlier announcements of big-name artists due to perform. "We, as a venue, are already doing more of that because it's essential to work far in advance with promoters and artists to secure dates," he says. "It gives fans plenty of time to plan, which is especially important in the summer months when they're weighing travel and family commitments. We need to give them a reason to stay here in the summer and that is already starting to happen."

