Abu Dhabi signs deal to build Sphere venues across the Middle East and North Africa

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has signed a deal for the exclusive rights to build Sphere venues across the Middle East and North Africa over 10 years, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by US-based Sphere Entertainment.

The first Sphere, which opened in Las Vegas in 2023, is 115 metres tall and 157 metres wide, and is considered to be the world’s biggest spherical structure. The 20,000-capacity entertainment venue is famed for its 16K resolution wraparound screens, and has hosted immersive concerts by the likes of U2, the Eagles and most recently Backstreet Boys.

The DCT Abu Dhabi deal with Sphere Entertainment follows the announcement of Sphere Abu Dhabi in October last year. The filing was made on July 28, 2025.

“Subject to the terms of the Franchise Agreement, DCT also has the exclusive right to build and operate additional Sphere venues in the geographic region spanning the Middle East and North Africa for a period of at least 10 years after the opening date of Sphere Abu Dhabi, on terms and conditions to be negotiated in good faith and mutually agreed by Sphere Entertainment Group and DCT,” the document reads.

Sphere Las Vegas has hosted immersive concerts by the likes of U2, the Eagles and most recently Backstreet Boys.

Sphere sits just off Vegas's famed Strip, near the Venetian resort. It reportedly cost $2.3 billion to build, making it the city's most expensive venue.

While an opening date or location for Sphere Abu Dhabi is yet to be revealed, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said during the announcement that the attraction will “seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits”.

“By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we're not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings,” he added.

Sphere Entertainment chief executive James L Dolan described the group's first international expansion as a “milestone”. He said: “The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues. Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi.”

