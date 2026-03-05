Afghanistan hope to face Sri Lanka as planned in Sharjah despite airspace closures

The Afghanistan Cricket Board hope to proceed with their limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in Sharjah as planned.

The UAE’s oldest cricket venue is set to host three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals between the two sides, starting on Friday, March 13.

The ACB, as the nominal host board, are aiming to go ahead with the series despite the airspace closures brought about by the situation in the Gulf. However, they say they will make a final call in the coming days.

“ACB is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the region and is engaging in discussions with all stakeholders about whether the series can proceed with the series as originally planned, both in terms of dates and venue,” the Afghan board said in a statement.

“Although a final decision will be made in a couple of days, the ACB’s initial approach, in co-ordination with the [Emirates Cricket Board] and venue authorities, is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates.

“Should circumstances necessitate a change, the ACB will consider exploring alternative options for both the host country and the event schedule.”

The UAE national team have already seen their Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Kathmandu, where they were due to play four ODIs against Nepal and Oman this month, postponed.

Teams at the T20 World Cup have also had their travel plans affected by the issue, with most due to transit through Dubai on their return journeys.

Zimbabwe’s players have started to return home after an extended stay in India after their exit from the Super Eight. South Africa and West Indies have also had their journeys home delayed.

“I just want to go home,” Daren Sammy, the West Indies coach, wrote on X on Thursday morning, before writing later in the day, “at least an update, tell us something. Today, [tomorrow], next week. It’s been five days.”

If the Afghanistan series does go ahead, then they have made a significant change, with Rashid Khan being replaced as T20 captain by Ibrahim Zadran.

It means a change of both captain and coach since their group stage exit at the T20 World Cup. Jonathan Trott, the previous coach, has been replaced by Richard Pybus.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team,” Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, Afghanistan’s chief selector, said.

“[This was] particularly highlighted by the team’s remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals.

“In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I set-up.”