India v Pakistan: More tickets released for Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai

Organisers have released fresh batch of tickets for the 2025 Asia Cup which begins in the UAE on September 9, with the India v Pakistan clash once again the most sought after fixture.

Over the weekend, the initial lot of tickets for the T20 tournament was released, with India's games part of a seven-match package, with prices starting at Dh1,400. Now, additional tickets have been released.

Those who could not purchase the seven-match package can now go for a smaller batch, which includes Group A matches India v UAE, Pakistan v Oman and India v Pakistan. The starting price for this package is Dh475 for basic seats.

Tickets for three Super Four stage matches can now be purchased for Dh525, while for the same price fans can also buy a package that includes two Super Four matches and the tournament final.

Individual tickets for all tournament matches were also released on Tuesday.

Stand-alone tickets for other Asia Cup group stage matches begin at Dh40 for games at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Dh50 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ticket are available on Platinum List website.

Tickets will also be made available at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium over the coming days.

The Asia Cup begins on September 9 and concludes on September 28.

The tournament will serve as ideal preparation for the t20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

The Asia Cup alternates between the T20 and ODI formats depending upon the ICC tournament format that it precedes.

Sri Lanka won the last T20 Asia Cup in 2022, when they defeated Pakistan in the final.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule

September 9: Afghanistan v Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm UAE time)

September 10: India v UAE, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 11: Bangladesh v Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 12: Pakistan v Oman, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 13: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 14: India v Pakistan, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 15: UAE v Oman, Abu Dhabi (4pm)

September 15: Sri Lanka v Hong Kong, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 16: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 17: Pakistan v UAE, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 18: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 19: India v Oman, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 20: B1 v B2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 21: A1 v A2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 23: A2 v B1, Abu Dhabi (6.30pm)

September 24: A1 v B2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 25: A2 v B2, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 26: A1 v B1, Dubai (6.30pm)

September 28: Final, Dubai (6.30pm)

