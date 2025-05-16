Spectators leave the Dharamsala stadium after the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned on May 8 amid heightened conflict along the India-Pakistan border. AFP


IPL restart offers sombre return to routine for Indian fans after shock of conflict

Franchise league is back after week-long suspension following tensions in subcontinent

Ajit Vijaykumar

May 16, 2025