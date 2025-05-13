Islamabad United's Naseem Shah, left, during a Pakistan Super League match against Multan Sultans. AFP
PSL and IPL to resume this weekend after ceasefire between Pakistan and India

Eight remaining Pakistan Super League matches likely to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore with Indian Premier League moving to six venues

The National

May 13, 2025