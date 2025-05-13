PSL and IPL to resume this weekend after ceasefire between Pakistan and India

The Pakistan Super League is set to resume at home this weekend after a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday that the T20 league was postponed indefinitely, a day after announcing the league would be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/09/psl-to-be-moved-to-uae-with-india-cricket-to-make-final-decision-on-ipl-over-pakistan-conflict/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/09/psl-to-be-moved-to-uae-with-india-cricket-to-make-final-decision-on-ipl-over-pakistan-conflict/">relocating to the UAE</a>. The 10th edition of the PSL was suspended last Thursday after an Indian drone fell near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which was due to host a game featuring foreign players from Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The drone attack was described by Pakistan as a “deliberate attempt” by India to target players. There are eight matches remaining in the six-team PSL, including the play-offs and the final scheduled for May 18. “PSL X picks up from where it left off! 6 teams, 0 fear,” Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted Tuesday on X. “Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket," he posted. "Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!” Organisers first proposed moving the tournament to Dubai but later decided to postpone it after foreign players were reluctant to participate in the tournament due to security concerns. Around 43 foreign cricketers were flown out of Pakistan from an airbase in Rawalpindi. It is not clear how many foreign players will return to Pakistan for the remaining eight games, which are likely to be played at Rawalpindi and Lahore. Quetta Gladiators have already qualified for the play-offs and lead the standings with 13 points. Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are in the running to fill the remaining three play-off spots. Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are already out of the play-off race after losing eight of their nine league games. The Indian Premier League is set to resume on Saturday, with the remaining 17 games of the season to be held across six venues. IPL officials made the announcement on Monday, three days after the world's richest Twenty20 league was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/09/psl-postponed-ipl-suspended/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/09/psl-postponed-ipl-suspended/">suspended</a> amid the ramping up of military hostilities between India and Pakistan. No games will be lost. The Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals game abandoned in Dharamsala in the 11th over last Thursday – due to apparent flood light failure – will be replayed. It remains to be seen how many overseas players will be tempted back, having left the region as tensions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/pakistan-launched-attacks-on-indias-western-border-indian-army-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/09/pakistan-launched-attacks-on-indias-western-border-indian-army-says/">between the nuclear powers escalated</a>. The matches are scheduled for Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad – with Dharamsala notable by its absence. The last round-robin game will be on May 27 when Lucknow Super Giants host Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The first two knockout matches will be on May 29 and 30. Qualifier 2 will be on June 1. The final, originally slated for May 25, has been rescheduled for June 3. Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in a statement: “The BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. “After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. “The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. “The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league.” The league will resume with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru. India superstar Virat Kohli will be in action for the first time since his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/12/virat-kohli-retires-test-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/12/virat-kohli-retires-test-cricket/">Test retirement announcement</a> on Monday. Seven teams are vying for the four places in the play-offs. Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Chennai have already been eliminated from contention. Chennai and Hyderabad will not play their final home games at their stadiums, keeping security and logistics in mind.