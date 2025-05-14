Who will replace Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the India team?

Just as India were set to announce the squad for next month's five-Test tour of England, selectors face a problem they had probably been preparing for but were probably not expecting to tackle so soon. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unlikely to be seen much on the cricket field wearing an India jersey after both stalwarts <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/12/virat-kohli-retires-test-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/12/virat-kohli-retires-test-cricket/">announced their immediate retirement </a>from red-ball cricket, having already ended their T20 International careers. For the best part of a year, discussions over the waning impact of Rohit and Kohli across all formats were being held openly. Successive and comprehensive Test defeats at home (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/india-sink-to-new-low-after-3-0-test-series-defeat-to-new-zealand/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/india-sink-to-new-low-after-3-0-test-series-defeat-to-new-zealand/">New Zealand</a>) and away (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/05/india-stars-face-uncertain-future-as-australia-storm-into-wtc-final-after-test-series-win-in-sydney/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/05/india-stars-face-uncertain-future-as-australia-storm-into-wtc-final-after-test-series-win-in-sydney/">Australia</a>) laid bare what had been grudgingly acknowledged: Rohit and Kohli were past their prime in Test cricket. Even though both stars had played pivotal roles in India winning successive world titles – the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the 50-over Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year – the walls seemed to be closing in. Captain Rohit was, in a way, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/08/hitman-rohit-sharma-calls-time-on-india-test-career-but-will-continue-in-odis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/08/hitman-rohit-sharma-calls-time-on-india-test-career-but-will-continue-in-odis/">steered towards the exit </a>as the BCCI informed him they were on the lookout for a new captain. It made his position in the squad, let alone the playing XI, practically untenable. Kohli, on the other hand, could have featured on the England tour to lend the squad his experience. The board tried to persuade Kohli to play at least until the England series, but he had other ideas. The bottom line is India will be without two of their most experienced leaders and successful players when the five-Test series begins in England on June 20. According to multiple reports, top-order batter Shubman Gill is being considered for Test captaincy. The 25-year-old would be a daring choice as he has yet to cement his position as the leading player of the team, and also because there are equally suitable options in the squad. Gill is seen by some in senior management as the next full-time captain. The main reason for it is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/05/india-captain-rohit-sharma-fires-back-at-critics-ahead-of-champions-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/05/india-captain-rohit-sharma-fires-back-at-critics-ahead-of-champions-trophy/">poor fitness record </a>of the next obvious choice for captaincy - Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler is the most senior player in Indian cricket and a guaranteed starter in all formats. He captained India to victory in the first Test of the Australia tour last season but his body could not sustain the workload of a five-match series. He picked up yet another back injury and was ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Given his patchy fitness record, Bumrah, 31, is unlikely to be available for every major assignment over the next cycle of international cricket. It therefore makes sense to have a permanent captain, even if not the best one. However, there is a more prudent choice for leadership in the Test format – Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter is most comfortable in red-ball cricket, having failed consistently in the white-ball game at international and franchise level. Pant routinely plays his best innings in Test matches, something that can’t be said about Gill, and has a natural understanding of the pace of play as a wicketkeeper. However, he has lost substantial support in Indian cricket circles following successive failures in white-ball matches and a horror run in this year’s IPL as batter and leader of Lucknow. KL Rahul could be another choice but leadership has not suited him so far, at any level, with his best batting coming when unencumbered by captaincy. Short answer – no one can replace Rohit and Kohli. But two players do need to fill the opening and number four slots. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the few shining lights in a bleak phase for the Test team. Rahul should retain his spot as an opener, but the team needs another solid top-order batsman. Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a strong contender, mainly due to a good technique and uncluttered batting style. Plus, he is 23 and can be given a long rope to fine-tune his game against the new ball. Middle-order player <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/03/shreyas-iyer-and-axar-patel-show-england-way-forward-is-smart-cricket-not-macho-cricket/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/03/shreyas-iyer-and-axar-patel-show-england-way-forward-is-smart-cricket-not-macho-cricket/">Shreyas Iyer, </a>too, has seen his stock skyrocket after successive successful 50-over campaigns – the 2023 ODI World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy. His vastly improved technique against the short ball and impressive leadership skills have made him a serious contender for a permanent spot in the side. A dark horse in the race is Karun Nair. The 33-year-old was left out of the team despite scoring a triple century in 2016. He has scored a mountain of runs in domestic cricket and also impressed in the IPL. With one of the better techniques in Indian cricket, Nair can be backed to strengthen the middle order for the immediate future.