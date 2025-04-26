Chennai Super Kings captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, oversaw another defeat, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. AP
Chennai Super Kings captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, oversaw another defeat, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. AP

Sport

Cricket

IPL 2025: Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for playoffs?

MS Dhoni's team languishing at bottom of the table with seven losses after nine matches

Ajit Vijaykumar

April 26, 2025