Jos Buttler, right, guided Gujarat Titans to victory over Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Reuters
Jos Buttler, right, guided Gujarat Titans to victory over Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Reuters

Sport

Cricket

IPL 2025 qualification scenarios at halfway mark for Chennai, Mumbai and others

Four teams on 10 points at top of the table while door is closing for those at bottom of the pile

Ajit Vijaykumar

April 20, 2025