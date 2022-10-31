Virat Kohli furious after video of his hotel room and belongings posted online

India batsman Virat Kohli says he has been left “paranoid about my privacy” after individuals filmed inside his hotel room in Perth at the T20 World Cup and posted the video online.

Kohli, 33, said he had been left paranoid over the video footage of the batsman's belongings at the Crown Perth. The video was taken before the tournament started and when India were stationed in Perth, Western Australia.

However, Kohli responded to the incident on Monday, after the Indian team left Perth following their defeat to South Africa and travelled to Adelaide for their next match against Bangladesh.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote to his 221 million followers on Instagram.

“But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??”

“I'm NOT OK with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

The hotel said it had launched an investigation and a contractor had been “stood down”.

Crown Resorts said it was aware of the footage filmed by a contractor working at its Burswood hotel complex.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement to Australian media.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

“Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Australian batsman David Warner said the video – which shows Kohli's bags, wardrobe, bathroom and clothes – was “ridiculous” and “totally unacceptable”.

The International Cricket Council said: “The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian travelling party at the Crown Perth, during their team's pre-event preparation before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

“We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times.”