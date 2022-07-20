Complete fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 including India v Pakistan and UAE's matches

The countdown for the T20 World Cup in Australia has started with all teams in the first-round matches finalised.

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands filled the last two places for the T20 showpiece event by winning their qualifying tournament semi-finals in Bulawayo.

They will take part in another round of matches in Australia from where the top two from each first-round group will progress to the Super 12 stage.

In all, 16 teams will fight for the T20 crown less than a year after the 2021 edition in the UAE.

This year's tournament will also see the UAE in the first round after Ahmed Raza’s side beat Nepal in the semi-final of the Qualifier in Oman to return to the big stage for the first time in seven years.

The pandemic-enforced changes in the World Cup calendar has meant two T20 World Cups inside 12 months, with the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.

Australia captain Aaron Finch poses with the T20 World Cup trophy. Getty Images

The tournament begins on October 16 at Geelong and concludes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Australia won the 2021 edition of the tournament in the UAE after easing past New Zealand in the title match in Dubai. And they will get the defend their crown at home.

T20 World Cup teams and groups

Group A (First round): Namibia, Sri Lanka, UAE, Netherlands

Group B (First round): Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group 1 (Super 12): Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, Runner-up Group B

Group 2 (Super 12): Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner-up Group A, Winner Group B

Complete fixtures

Prize money

The winners of the 2021 edition - Australia - took home a cheque of $1.6 million while the Black Caps earned half that amount. All 16 competing teams received part of the $5.6m prize fund, with two losing semi-finalists England and Pakistan receiving $400,000 each.