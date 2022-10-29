Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals?

Pakistan had entered the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as one of the danger teams of the tournament, with genuine hopes of challenging for the title. But after successive last-ball defeats in their opening two matches, Pakistan's campaign is all but over.

Read more Greatest upsets in cricket World Cup history after Zimbabwe's shock win over Pakistan

Babar Azam's team lost the opener against India in Melbourne following one of the greatest T20 matches of all time. Virat Kohli played his best 20-over innings to snatch an unlikely win chasing 160 after India were reduced to 31-4.

Pakistan had barely recovered from the shock of that innings when Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest upset of this World Cup by successfully defending 130 to prevail by one run.

That means Pakistan's chances of finishing in the top two in the group and qualifying for the semi-finals have reduced drastically. But is there still hope for them?

Pakistan's remaining matches at T20 World Cup 2022

Sunday, October 30

Netherlands v Pakistan, Perth (11am)

Thursday, November 3

Pakistan v South Africa, Sydney (12pm)

Sunday, November 6

Bangladesh v Pakistan, Adelaide (8am)

Scenario

The path forward is not straightforward for Pakistan. They first need to win their three remaining games, move to six points and then hope for other results to go their way. Also, Azam's team need to win by good margins as that will improve their net run rate. Thereafter, Pakistan's fate will be decided by other teams.

If India win two out of their next three matches (against South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe) they will qualify for the last four on eight points, as they already have four points from two victories.

South Africa and Zimbabwe are on three points each after their clash was washed out. Which means both teams should win no more than one of their next three matches in order to allow Pakistan passage to the next stage.

What it means is that if any two teams from India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two or more matches, Pakistan will get knocked out.

Weather

Rain in Australia has ruined the Super 12 stage, especially in Group 1, with three matches washed out and England losing to Ireland by DLS system after rain intervened. The forecast is mixed for venues that will host the next group of matches - Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

There is one sliver of hope for Pakistan. The match between India and Bangladesh on November 2 in Adelaide has 90 per cent chance of rain. If India lose to South Africa and Zimbabwe, and are forced to share points with Bangladesh, they will finish on five points and end up below Pakistan.

In the other group, there is more misery in store for England and New Zealand. Their match on November 1 in Brisbane has a 100 per cent of a washout.