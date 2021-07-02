Abu Dhabi hosts record number of cricket matches in 2020-21 season

Abu Dhabi continued to make its mark a world-class destination for international sporting events, hosting a record number of cricket matches during the 2020-21 season.

Read more New 12,000-capacity stadium in Abu Dhabi to be ready for T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) entered the record books having hosted more ICC-approved matches than any other global operation. Over the 11-month season that was ravaged by the pandemic across the globe, ADC hosted 81 games. With the support of the Emirates Cricket Board, the UAE hosted a total of 123 matches – a tally unsurpassed by any other nation.

With strict Covid-19 prevention protocols in place, ADC hosted the 2020 Indian Premier League, the Abu Dhabi T10, Pakistan Super League and international teams of Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe across Test, ODIs, and T20s.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and chairman of both the Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Cricket Club, commented: “The hosting of such a large amount of cricket in the context of the pandemic is testament to the UAE’s leadership in the hosting and organising of high calibre, global tournaments. Abu Dhabi Cricket has further bolstered the UAE capital’s flourishing reputation as an unmissable cricketing destination this season.”

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: “It is with immense gratitude that I thank the team at Abu Dhabi Cricket and the Government stakeholders including Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority for spearheading our strategic and collaborative response to the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic presented, which resulted in such great success.”

The tournaments hosted by Abu Dhabi in the recently-concluded season include the Indian Premier League, UAE v Ireland ODI Series, Afghanistan v Ireland ODI Series, Abu Dhabi T10, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, and the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

And there is a lot more in store with the UAE set to host the remaining fixtures of the 2021 Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup, along with Oman.