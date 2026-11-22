Omar Alsuwaidi and Khaled Alshehhi struck gold, while Saeed Alkubaisi secured silver, in a historic achievement for UAE athletes in the men's professional black belt divisions on the final day of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena.

Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club defeated Brazil's Josue Braga to win the 56kg title, while Alshehhi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club beat Brazil's Andrew Santos to claim gold in the 62kg division. Alkubaisi, also representing Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, took silver in the 85kg division.

It all added up to a record haul for the UAE men in the professional black belt divisions.

Alsuwaidi dedicated his gold medal to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He said that winning the 56kg black belt title was one of the biggest achievements of his career.

He said: “I have worked for years to reach this moment. I went into the final determined to give my best and make the most of this opportunity. Winning black belt gold here in Abu Dhabi, in front of our fans, is a great honour. It also motivates me to work even harder and continue representing the UAE in the best possible way.”

Alshehhi, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist who beat Alsuwaidi in an all-UAE 62kg final in Japan last month, said it was special to win the title in front of his friends and family.

He said: “I knew I had to stay focused until the end of the match and make the right decisions under pressure. This gold medal is very special to me because I won it here in the UAE, and my teammates also achieved great results today. I hope this is the beginning of more titles and success.”

Khaled Alshehhi wins gold at the 2026 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Khaled Alshehhi wins gold at the 2026 Abu Dhabi World Profes…

For Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the results were the result of long-term planning and athlete development.

“Winning two black belt gold medals and one silver is a historic achievement for UAE jiu-jitsu. It shows that our investment in developing athletes over the years is paying off and that our athletes can compete for titles against the best in the world.

“These medals mean even more because of the high standard of competition and the calibre of athletes taking part. They reflect the collaborative efforts of the federation, clubs, coaches, athletes and families.

“Our athletes have shown they can succeed in decisive matches against some of the world's leading professionals. Their success will inspire younger athletes to raise their ambitions. It also reinforces our responsibility to continue investing in athlete development and build on these results in the years ahead.”

The final day featured 12 matches, including seven men's black belt finals and five women's brown/black belt finals, involving 24 athletes. The championship concluded after 13 days of competition, with more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries and more than 700 clubs and academies taking part.

World Pro 2026 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…

Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Photo: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Show caption: Action from the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champ…















In the remaining men's professional black belt finals, Brazil's Madson Da Costa won gold in the 69kg division, while Germany's Giuliano Spera of Cicero Costha took silver.

American Elijah Dorsey won gold in the 77kg division, with Brazil's Jefferson Goteu finishing second.

In the 94kg division, Brazil's Fellipe Andrew Silva claimed gold, while Angola's Telmo Castro took silver. Brazil's Felipe Bezerra won the 120kg title, with Germany's Alexander Sak finishing second.

In the women's brown/black belt finals, Brazil's Grasielle Brandao won gold in the 49kg division, while Spain's Carlota Prendes Larios took silver.

Brazil's Ariadne De Oliveira won the 55kg title, with the Philippines' Annie Ramirez taking silver. Canada's Lillian Marchand won gold in the 62kg division, while Brazil's Maria Luisa Delahaye finished second. In the 70kg division, Brazil's Livia Barasine claimed gold, with Guatemala's Denise Krahn Fuentes taking silver.

In the women's 95kg final, Brazil's Gabrieli Pessanha won gold, while compatriot Yara Nascimento of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club took silver.

UAE-based Commando Group finished first in the overall club and academy rankings for the professional divisions, followed by Kazakhstan Top Team in second place and Russia's Abdullaev Team in third.

The championship featured 13 days of competition across amateur, para jiu-jitsu, junior, youth, festival, masters and professional divisions.