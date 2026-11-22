Cedric Doumbe has never lacked confidence. Born in Douala, Cameroon, he moved to France with his mother and sister at the age of nine and went on to become a two-time Glory kickboxing champion.

He switched to MMA in 2021 and announced himself with a nine-second knockout of Jordan Zebo at PFL Paris in September 2023, with French football superstar Kylian Mbappe and his then Paris Saint-Germain teammates among those in attendance.

On Christmas Eve, Doumbe will face Jake Paul in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. It will be Doumbe's first boxing match since 2015 and his first fight of any kind since May 2024. For Paul, it's a return to the ring after Anthony Joshua knocked him out in Miami last December, fracturing his jaw in two places.

Ahead of his fight against Paul, Doumbe spoke to The National about his prediction for the fight and opened up about his journey from Cameroon to France, his faith and his beloved grandmother, who he hopes to honour in this fight.

Q: You've been written off by Jake Paul. Tell me why you can win this fight.

Easy fight. He looks too kind to do this sport. He's not a real boxer. He discovered boxing maybe five or six years ago. I've been doing this my entire life. I was born fighting. Twenty years, I've been fighting. I think this makes me way better than him. And even if I watch his fight, he's not as good. He is a boxer, but he's not a good boxer. I'm a very good boxer.

So I think I will knock him out inside the first, second, or third round. I think it's gonna be an easy fight for me. And if I'm kind, I will play with him and then just teach him how to box. I never had an easy fight like this. For me, I'm enjoying the training camp and the training camp is harder than the fight because I train every day. It's boring. The fight is only two rounds. Easy.

Q: Jake Paul said he'll retire if he loses to you. What do you make of that?

He said that? Then we have the date of his retirement party. So everybody can come. Retirement party of Jake Paul, 24 December. I think he's playing. I think he will say I'm retiring [from] boxing and now I will do MMA, or, you know, he's just playing with words. I don't think he's going to do that. I will beat him, but he's not going to retire.

Q: What do you think of Jake as a boxer?

We can't lie. He's doing very well for boxing. He's promoting boxing to the top. That's very good for boxing, for our sport. Even for MMA, MVP is doing very well. They are treating the employees very well and they are treating the boxer, the fighter, very well. They are paying them very well.

But as a boxer, no, man, it doesn't make sense. You can't box and promote. You can't be focused on your fight if you do that. You know, maybe he's a businessman, maybe he's a boxer, but you can't do both. As a boxer, he's not that good. He's got a good jab, body jab, and right hook and maybe a good cross, but that's it, and that doesn't make you a good boxer.

Q: What do you think of Jake as a person?

As a person, he's funny and maybe smart. I don't know him very well, but I think he looks smart. He's a funny guy. Not funnier than me, but he's funny.

Q: What do you make of Anthony Joshua breaking Jake's jaw?

Anthony Joshua is one of the best fighters in the world. I didn't really watch the fight because I was like, this is not a real fight. No way he can beat Anthony Joshua, and no way Anthony Joshua can accept to fight against this type of guy. So I think that was an arrangement or something like that, and they signed something like, 'OK, obviously you will win, but leave me alone, leave me alive, maybe five, six rounds, and then knock me out, however you want.'

I talked with him on the plane; he told me that it wasn't an arrangement. I say, 'If you say so, I believe you'. So he broke his jaw. He came back pretty quickly; that's strange. I think his jaw, even if it's titanium, I think the jaw is not ready for Cedric Doumbe. Not ready yet. So, maybe I will break the jaw once again. I would love to break that jaw once again.

Q: Who will the Dubai crowd cheer for? And why should they cheer for you?

I know Dubai loves the spectacular things. Everything in Dubai is spectacular and Cedric Doumbe is the guy who is going to bring a spectacular knockout this night. So, don't miss it. It's gonna be fast, I think. I'm sorry in advance because it's going to be fast. People, they're going to pay to see a very big fight, but a fast fight, so don't blink and please, pray for Jake. Pray for him because he needs your prayers. I'm gonna smash his face.

Q: If people don't know your story, what would you tell them?

I'm blessed. I was born in Cameroon. My father passed away one day before my birth, and my mother, my sister and I travelled to France. She tried to find a better life for us.

We travelled from Africa to Europe trying to find something better for our family. I was nine when I arrived in France and I discovered kickboxing when I was 16. Pretty late, and then I just discovered that I was knocking everybody out. I was like, 'Damn, I'm pretty strong', so I wanted to prove I was the best. I wanted to become the world champion. I did it for my mum, for my grandmother who passed away this year and that made me very sad, so this fight means a lot to me. I will fight for my grandmother who supported me all my life, raised me with my mother, and I know she will very happy to see that I got this type of challenge, a big fight. It's going to be seen around the world.

But I'm blessed. I was born Christian, and now I'm Muslim since six years ago. Three years ago I learned Arabic, and now I speak Arabic. Alhamdulillah, I'm blessed. I just want to show everybody that everything is possible.

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Q: You did famously knock out an opponent in nine seconds. Could you do that again here?

Nine seconds, no. I can't do that to the crowd. I can't do that to them. They pay a lot of money to see a long fight, a long death. I have to give him a long death. I'm going to play with him, play with his body. When you kill someone, then you play with his body, like when a cat kills a mouse and then plays with the body. That's what I'm going to do. I'm going to maybe hit him in the liver and then play with him.

Q: Kylian Mbappe was in the crowd that night.

Yeah, of course, a big friend.

Q: How did that make you feel when you saw him cheering you on?

I didn't see him during the fight. I knew he was coming. He said that he will come and the whole PSG team were present. And yes, you feel good because he's a big star; he's a big man, he's a world champion. When you have a world champion watching you and is a fan of you, you feel very good, you feel respected, and you want to do your best to repay the respect.