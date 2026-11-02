Jake Paul to fight Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve

Jake Paul will fight French mixed martial artist Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve as the American makes his comeback after a year out.

Paul, 29, will be favoured to make a successful return to the ring when he faces Doumbe, a decorated kickboxer, in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing contest at Coca-Cola Arena on December 24.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) has not fought since suffering a double jaw fracture in a knockout defeat to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December 2025.

However, he revealed last Thursday that he was heading to the UAE to resume his career, following a co-operation agreement between his company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Paul said: “Cedric Douchebag was calling me out two years ago after knocking some dude out in nine seconds. Well, Douchebag, now you get your chance. I’m rusty, my jaw is janky and I don’t have kickboxing world titles like you do. But guess what, this isn’t kickboxing, mon ami. This is boxing.”

MVP was founded in 2021 and has grown into a major player in combat sports, largely on the back of Paul's own in-ring exploits. He has faced a variety of opponents during a short and colourful career, including boxers, UFC and NBA athletes, as well as former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a record-breaking 2024 bout streamed on Netflix.

Khalfan Belhoul, vice chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Our growing calendar of major international events reflects both the city’s rising stature and thirst for global sport and the confidence organisers place in our ability to deliver outstanding experiences. Welcoming Jake Paul’s return to the ring adds another compelling occasion to that calendar.”

Doumbe, 34, is a former two-time Glory kickboxing world champion who boasts a 6-1 record in MMA, including a stint with the PFL. He has boxed professionally once before, picking up a solitary victory back in 2015.

“Jake Paul calls himself the 'Problem Child', but he's never faced a problem like me – he has no idea what a Frenchman is capable of,” said Doumbe.

“Jake loves to talk, and so do I, but after what Joshua did to his jaw, I'm not sure how much talking he has left. I'm going to finish the job Joshua started.”

Tickets for Paul versus Doumbe will be available through the Coca-Cola Arena's official website from midday on November 15. Fans can also register for presale access.