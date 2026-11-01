Canelo Alvarez next fight: Five potential opponents after victory over Mbilli in Riyadh

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez outclassed Christian Mbilli to win the WBC super-middleweight title in Riyadh on Saturday night.

Alvarez, 36, was contesting the 69th fight of his illustrious career and showed all his experience to withstand Mbilli's waves of attacks before punishing the French-Cameroonian with clean, powerful counters. His work impressed the judges, with the Mexican legend earning a deserved unanimous decision by scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113.

Alvarez had not fought since losing his undisputed crown to Terence Crawford 13 months ago, but looked in excellent condition on his return to the ring.

"It's so difficult to explain," said the four-weight world champion. "It's something unbelievable, this feeling. Like my first title. Twenty-one years as a professional. Sixteen years ago, I won my first title. Now, I won the title again. I'm so proud."

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Alvarez did not name his preferred next opponent during his post-fight interview, although he suggested he would be back in training relatively soon. The Mexican typically fights every May and has one bout remaining on his deal with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh.

"I'm going to rest. I'm going to keep learning. I'm going to keep working hard," said Alvarez. "And right now I'm going to be a couple of weeks off and then come back."

Here are five potential opponents for Canelo's next fight:

1. Hamzah Sheeraz

Dubai-based Sheeraz was ringside on Saturday night and would appear to be the most likely opponent. The 27-year-old British-Pakistani fighter vacated the WBO title earlier this year after being ordered to face Janibek Alimkhanuly, suggesting he has his eyes on a bigger prize.

2. Lester Martinez

WBC interim champion Martinez was another ringside spectator in Riyadh. The 31-year-old Guatemalan has recorded two victories since drawing with Mbilli on the Canelo-Crawford undercard and would represent a relatively straightforward fight to make.

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3. Jacob Bank or Janibek Alimkhanuly

After a proposed fight against Sheeraz fell through, Janibek is now scheduled to face Denmark's Jacob Bank for the vacant WBO title in January. The winner would be a logical opponent for Alvarez, particularly if he wants to pursue further unification fights.

4. Osleys Iglesias

The Cuban holds the IBF super-middleweight title and could emerge as an option if Alvarez decides to prioritise unifying the division. Iglesias would offer Canelo the opportunity to add another world championship to his collection.

5. Terence Crawford

The American announced his retirement after beating Alvarez last year, but Canelo has been vocal about wanting a rematch. Could "Bud" be tempted back into the ring?