UFC star Islam Makhachev's next fight will be 'one of the last'

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has hinted at retirement in the near future, stating that his next fight will be one of his last.

In August, Makhachev reinforced his status as one of the great MMA fighters as he earned a ​unanimous ​decision win over ​Ian Machado Garry to retain his welterweight crown.

The former lightweight world champion broke Anderson Silva's 13-year record for the longest win streak in UFC history with his 17th-straight victory.

Makhachev has now set his sights on the winner of the clash between Brazil's Carlos Prates and Ecuador's Michael Morales; they are set for battle for the interim welterweight belt at UFC 336 in January.

“My next fight is one of the last in my career,” the Dagestani posted on social media.

“They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world.”

Makhachev, 35, had earlier hinted that time was running out for him in the sport.

“I'm not like young guy. Now it's better for me to fight every three to four months,” Makhachev told UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson.

“I understand I'm not 28 years old; I'm 34 right now. And I don't have much time.

“Sometimes it's not going like you want in the UFC. You want to fight after three or four months, but it's not according to your wish.”

UFC president Dana White had explained that Makhachev's reduced workload was the reason why an interim title fight was taking place at UFC 336.

“On average, Islam fights like once a year,” White said. “He was slated for January and then said, 'I don't want to fight until after Ramadan,' and you can't hold up divisions like this. You got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense. No reason.”