UFC star Arman Tsarukyan added to RAF Abu Dhabi card

UFC star Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia will face Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover matchup at the inaugural Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi tournament next month.

Tsarukyan, the No 1-ranked contender in the UFC's lightweight division boasting an 11-2 record in the world's lead MMA organisation, heads to the UAE capital with a 7-1 RAF record, including five wins by technical fall. He faces Brazilian Gracie, a three-time World BJJ bronze medallist in a contest that will test both athletes under freestyle wrestling rules.

The contest leads five new additions to the Middle East’s first RAF event. American Kyle Dake will defend his cruiserweight championship against Turkmenistan’s Alp Arslan Begenjov.

Dake is unbeaten in six RAF appearances. The two-time Olympic bronze medallist and four-time world champion is also the only wrestler to win NCAA titles in four weight classes. His challenger Begenjov is a U20 world champion, three-time Asian U23 medallist, and 2026 senior Asian bronze medallist.

Kennedy Blades puts her women’s middleweight title on the line against fellow American Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Blades has recorded six technical falls in RAF without surrendering a point. Her illustrious resume includes a 2024 Olympic silver medal and 2025 world bronze medal. Blades faces 2026 NCAA champion Mir, who also holds a 4-1 professional MMA record.

Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov takes on Giga Chikadze of Georgia in a welterweight crossover bout, while Team USA Olympic gold medallist Jordan Burroughs meets Belarusian Azamat Nurykau at Middleweight.

Magomedsharipov enters RAF with an 18-1 professional MMA record, including a perfect 6-0 UFC run and a 14-fight winning streak. His opponent, Chikadze, is an experienced MMA featherweight and accomplished kickboxer, with two world kickboxing titles and multiple world and European karate championships.

Khamzat Chimaev, right, will headline the first RAF Abu Dhabi event on November 14. Photo: RAF Abu Dhabi Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev, right, will headline the first RAF Abu Dhab…

RAF Abu Dhabi will be headlined by the UAE's Khamzat Chimaev. The former UFC middleweight champion takes on Colby Covington for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship when they meet at the Etihad Arena on November 14.

Last week, former UFC bantamweight title contender Umar Nurmagomedov was also added to the card. The Dagestani will take on Uriah Faber, who returns for his third RAF match. Faber is a former MMA champion and the founder of Team Alpha Male.

Also joining the card is reigning RAF light heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder, who will face Shamil Erdogan.

The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows RAF’s international events in Tbilisi, Georgia and Moscow.