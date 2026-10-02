Umar Nurmagomedov to make RAF debut in Abu Dhabi

Leading MMA bantamweight fighter Umar Nurmagomedov is set to make his Real American Freestyle (RAF) debut at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Umar, member of the renowned Nurmagomedov family, brings a strong wrestling and grappling background from UFC to the match against Urijah Faber.

Umar has seven submission wins in MMA (20-2 win-loss record) and will now showcase his skills during RAF Abu Dhabi in Yas Island on November 14. Tickets are now on sale, through Etihad Arena, for the event which will be headlined by global combat sports superstar Khamzat Chimaev, who faces American Colby Covington for the RAF cruiserweight crossover title.

Umar, a native of Dagestan, faces Faber, who returns for his third RAF match. Faber is a former MMA champion and the founder of Team Alpha Male.

Also joining the card is reigning RAF light heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder, who will face Shamil Erdogan.

Snyder became the youngest American to win a senior world wrestling title and, over the past six months, has defeated four fellow Olympic medallists to win and defend the light heavyweight title.

Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington in a RAF Abu Dhabi headline match on November 14. Photo: RAF Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington in a RAF Abu Dhabi…

Erdogan is a Dagestan-born Turkish athlete with a freestyle wrestling background and an unbeaten professional MMA record. He will also make his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi on November 14.

The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows RAF’s international events in Tbilisi, Georgia and Moscow.

“Abu Dhabi is one of the premier destinations for combat sports, with the vision and infrastructure to deliver events that resonate globally,” Chad Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of RAF, had said earlier.

“This five-year partnership gives us the opportunity to make RAF Abu Dhabi a signature event and build something meaningful for athletes, fans and the region for years to come.”