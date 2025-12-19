Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul: All you need to know about 'crazy' boxing mismatch on Netflix

It says a great deal about Friday night's grotesque mismatch between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul that one of the promoters involved admits the bout is “crazy” and that its critics are “spot on”.

That's the view of Eddie Hearn, the promoter who has guided Joshua's professional career: the exhilarating world title wins and the crushing defeats.

Now he'll sit ringside in Miami to watch his fighter earn what is likely his biggest purse for punching the head off a YouTuber turned novice boxer.

It might be funny if it wasn't so dangerous.

In an event widely condemned by the boxing industry, Joshua, 36, plumbed new depths this week when he talked about having a “licence to kill” Paul.

That type of comment might only be brazen fight-week promotion for a show expected to draw tens of millions of viewers on Netflix, but it's also a bad look for Joshua given the potential risk to Paul's health. So, that begs the question…

Is Joshua v Paul a real fight?

Paul, 28, who found fame as a social media influencer, first fought in 2018 against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji.

The business model back then was for influencers to fabricate an online rivalry, mobilise their vast followings, and then settle it with a lucrative exhibition bout. Paul was at the vanguard of the movement and quickly doubled down on prizefighting.

He beat up a sorry procession of retired MMA fighters and basketball players and even plodded about the ring with a pensionable version of Mike Tyson last year.

Social media star Jake Paul takes on former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson during their bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night, November 15, 2024. AFP

Jake Paul lands a punch on Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AFP

Mike Tyson during his heavyweight bout against Jake Paul. AFP

Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout. AFP

Jake Paul bows in respect to Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AFP

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision. AFP

Jake Paul reacts after defeating Mike Tyson on Friday night in Texas. AP

Jake Paul celebrates winning the heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson. AFP

Rumours of contract clauses and gentlemen's agreements – ensuring bouts end in Paul's favour – have surfaced online but have always been refuted.

Both camps insist Friday night's clash is the real deal, and despite concerns about safety, it will be a professional contest sanctioned by the Florida Athletic Commission. The commission also confirmed to the BBC that knockouts are permitted.

There are a few stipulations. The bout will be over eight three-minute rounds in a 22-metre ring as opposed to the more customary 20 metres. There is also a weight restriction on Joshua. The Briton is a super heavyweight, while Paul is a cruiserweight. Joshua cannot weigh more than 17st 7lb (111kg) on the day of the weigh-in.

Otherwise, by all accounts, it's a real fight, with both men wearing 10oz gloves, the normal size for a professional heavyweight contest.

The conspiracy theorists say there is no way Joshua will be allowed to unleash his full arsenal on an ill-equipped opponent. They may yet be proved correct, and any skulduggery should be immediately apparent given the vast gap in pedigree.

Why is Joshua doing this?

Put simply: Money and fame. Joshua has pretty much done it all in boxing, but will now gain more exposure and earn more money for flattening an internet troll than he did duelling with the elite of the heavyweight division.

His promoter Hearn told the BBC: “I have no real defence of Anthony Joshua versus Jake Paul. It's crazy that it's happening and I think the critics are spot on.

“But we just couldn't turn it down. No boxer in their right mind would have said no. Anyone who says they would are completely lying through their teeth. We took a fight that we believe will be very straightforward, will give AJ a huge profile in America and one of his career-high paydays.”

All of that may be true, but they'd also be fools to believe that it won't come at a cost to his sporting legacy.

Joshua might once have been celebrated for his Olympic gold medal, or his white-knuckle ride triumph over Wladimir Klitschko, but the losses and his growing proclivity for partaking in circus acts will leave a stain.

He has lost four of his last seven outings and, after Friday, two of his last three will have been gimmicks, going back to his two-round demolition of the MMA star Francis Ngannou in March 2024.

Anything other than a similarly swift and violent conclusion this weekend will do permanent reputational damage to Joshua, who still hopes to sign off his career against British nemesis Tyson Fury in 2026.

Why is Paul doing this?

Paul is a divisive figure but has proven a big draw in the world of combat sports. As Floyd Mayweather once said: “Some pay to see me win, some pay to see me lose, but they all pay.”

However, Paul's desire to keep raising the stakes and create mega events has seen him bite off far more than he can chew. Joshua's chilling knockout of Ngannou should serve as a dire warning.

Like Joshua, he is chasing money and fame, only in his case, it comes with a substantial risk to his health.

Perhaps he has delusions of grandeur and believes he is capable of beating a two-time heavyweight champion? Or, more likely, he hopes to burnish his reputation by doing slightly better than expected and that the referee will intervene and save him at the first signs of distress.

Perversely, should he go out and take his medicine, he might actually leave the ring with his credibility enhanced.

When does Joshua v Paul start and how to watch in UAE?

The first fight on the card is expected to begin at around 1.45am in the early hours of Saturday morning UAE time.

The main card kicks off at 4am with the main event ring walks at about 7.30am. As with all boxing events, the timings are subject to change and can be affected by the undercard. All the action is live worldwide on Netflix.

