The boxing schedule in 2026 has been steady if unspectacular – but a packed December calendar means fight fans still have plenty to look forward to.

So far, highlights have been Naoya Inoue's victory over Junto Nakatani in their Japanese superfight, Ryan Garcia's blowout of Conor Benn and Canelo Alvarez's impressive comeback win over Christian Mbilli.

Up at heavyweight, we saw Oleksandr Usyk struggle with man-mountain kickboxer Rico Verhoeven, Daniel Dubois pick up a pair of wins over Fabio Wardley and Filip Hrgovic outlast rising star Moses Itauma.

The biggest heavyweight fight of the year is still to come, though, and forms part of a hectic end to 2026. Below are the highlights:

Agit Kabayel v Nelson Hysa

November 28, heavyweight, Dusseldorf

Germany's Kurdish heavyweight Kabayel was elevated to WBC champion earlier this year and makes his first defence later this month in Dusseldorf. There is no love lost with Albania's Hysa, and the champion will be favoured to get the job done inside the distance. Unifications against Daniel Dubois and Hrgovic could follow in 2027.

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Adam Azim v Gabriel Valenzuela

December 4, light-welterweight, London

British light-welterweight Azim faces a step up in class against tough Mexican Valenzuela at London's Copper Box. Victory over a high-class gatekeeper like Valenzuela should see Azim close in on a title shot. He's ranked No 2 with the WBC, No 4 with the IBF and No 5 with the WBA. There is talk he could fight for the vacant IBF title before pursuing an all-British unification against WBC title-holder Dalton Smith.

David Benavidez v Michal Cieslak

December 5, cruiserweight, Glendale

All the talk surrounding Benavidez has been about Oleksandr Usyk returning to the cruiserweight division and facing the Mexican in a genuine superfight in 2027. Count everyone in for that. First, though, he'll need to dispatch Cieslak, which he should do in his now customary violent fashion.

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

December 11, heavyweight, Cardiff

It's five or six years overdue, and both men are in sharp decline, but it is slated for Cardiff on a Friday night around 1am local time to accommodate an American TV audience. Most will only believe it when they see it, and understandably so after years of disappointments. It will be grotesquely hyped by the time fight week arrives. Fury has always been the favourite with oddsmakers to defeat his fellow former heavyweight champion.

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Dmitry Bivol v Callum Smith

December 12, light-heavyweight, Ekaterinburg

Bivol made a low-key comeback in May when he easily beat Michael Eifert. That was his first action since his revenge win over Artur Beterbiev and subsequent surgery. Smith, who Bivol beat in the amateurs, has not boxed since an impressive win over Joshua Buatsi. The Liverpool fighter tends to disappoint in his biggest fights, and this might be his last crack at a world title, with two versions of the light-heavyweight crown on the line.

Anthony Cacace v Nick Ball

December 19, super-featherweight, Belfast

This Belfast matchup for the WBA super-featherweight title should deliver fireworks. There is also the incentive of a potential four-belt unification against American O'Shaquie Foster on offer to the winner.

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Devin Haney v Liam Paro

December 19, welterweight, San Francisco

US welterweight Haney will be strongly favoured to add Paro's IBF title to the WBO crown he already holds. The Aussie is no mug, but a win for Haney paves the way for a unification bout against his long-term rival Garcia in 2027.

Jake Paul v Cedric Doumbe

December 24, cruiserweight, Dubai

Finishing the year off in style in Dubai is Jake Paul, who returns after a year out following the broken jaw he suffered when foolishly challenging Joshua on Netflix. The main event might not deliver much inside the ring, but MVP are sure to put on a great show at Coca-Cola Arena, and the rematch between Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer on the undercard is one of the best fights in women's boxing and worth the price of a ticket alone.