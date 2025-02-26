Champion Oleksandr Usyk, left, will likely face Daniel Dubois, centre, or Joseph Parker next. Getty Images
Champion Oleksandr Usyk, left, will likely face Daniel Dubois, centre, or Joseph Parker next. Getty Images

Sport

Combat Sports

What next for Oleksandr Usyk? Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel press claims for title shot

Heavyweight schedule yet to take shape for 2025 with Ukrainian champion set for final two fights of his career

Andy Lewis

February 26, 2025