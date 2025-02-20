Dmitry Bivol, left, and Artur Beterbiev during their open workouts in Riyadh this week. Getty Images
Dmitry Bivol, left, and Artur Beterbiev during their open workouts in Riyadh this week. Getty Images

Sport

Combat Sports

Beterbiev v Bivol 2: Start time, how to watch and full card including Dubois and Parker

Russian rivals set for undisputed light-heavyweight title rematch in Riyadh

Andy Lewis

February 20, 2025