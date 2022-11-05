Dmitry Bivol retains WBA title in Abu Dhabi after outclassing Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez

Dmitry Bivol outclassed Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and inflict the Mexican’s first professional defeat, triumphing at Etihad Arena by unanimous decision.

Bivol, himself undefeated, had simply too much for Ramirez in the headline bout of the inaugural "Champion Series" in the capital. In the end, the judges gave it to the dominant Russian 118-110, 117-111, 117-111.

Bivol, who in May defeated superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, now sits at 21-0 as a pro, while Ramirez suffered his first loss in 45 fights. It marked the 10th defence of the WBA title he has held since November 2017.