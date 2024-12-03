Artur Beterbiev punches Dmitry Bivol during their undisputed light-heavyweight titles fight at Kingdom Arena on October 12, 2024 in Riyadh. Getty Images

Riyadh Season's Last Crescendo: Beterbiev v Bivol rematch and Dubois v Parker headline 'greatest card ever'

Saudi Arabia to host most stacked boxing event yet at Kingdom Arena on February 22

Andy Lewis

December 03, 2024

