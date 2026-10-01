UAE win a record six medals including three golds at Asian Games

The UAE picked up six medals, including three golds on Thursday, the country's biggest haul on a single day at any Asian Games.

Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla all picked up gold medals in jiu-jitsu, while there was also success for the UAE showjumping team, who won a silver medal in the team competition.

Al Shehhi beat compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men’s 62kg final, while Andeez added gold in the men’s 69kg final. Another all-Emirati final saw Balqees Abdulla defeat Al Anoud Al Harbi for the women’s 48kg title.

Al Shehhi's victory over Al Suwaidi made him a two-time Asian Games gold medallist. He previously won a gold in the same weight class at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Emirates Jumping Team narrowly missed out on gold at JRA Equestrian Park in Tokyo, with the Team Final going down to the last rider.

Represented by Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi, Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi and Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, the UAE produced five clears across the two rounds of competition to finish on just four faults, securing silver ahead of host nation Japan.

Saudi Arabia took gold after a flawless round.

Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi, Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi and Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi show off their silver medals. Photo: UAEOC Show caption: Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, Humaid Abdulla Khalif…

It represented an improvement on the UAE team's success at Hangzhou three years ago, when the team won a bronze medal.

It took the UAE's tally of medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games to eight – four golds and four silvers – and surpassed their previous best single-day medal haul set at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

On Saturday, teenager Sulaiman Abdulrahman collected the UAE's first medal of the Games by winning silver in the men's 400m final.

That was followed two days later by Mariam Kareem's gold medal run to win the women's 400m hurdles final.

India set up Pakistan final

In cricket, India humiliated a second-string Sri Lanka side ​by ​124 runs at ​the Asian Games to ⁠book a gold-medal decider against rivals Pakistan ⁠in the T20 tournament.

The day after ​India's depleted one-day international team completed the second-highest successful chase in ⁠an eight-wicket win over the West Indies, Shreyas Iyer's T20 side dismissed Sri Lanka for 45 in 9.5 overs at Korogi Athletic Park after setting ⁠them 170 for victory.

Pace supremo Jasprit Bumrah (2-7) set the tone with ​two ⁠wickets in the first ‌five balls, trapping Sineth Jayawardena lbw for a duck and having ​No 3 Sohan de Livera caught behind for nought.

Panicky opener Lasith Croospulle was then run out with a ludicrous dash for a single as Sri Lanka slumped to 3-2.

Two more run-outs followed as Sri Lanka collapsed on a warm and sunny afternoon, with No 4 Nuwanidu Fernando, the second innings' top scorer, out for 15.

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma finished with 2-2 from five balls.

India were not overly impressive in their own batting against outgunned opponents, but Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 80 from 46 balls to anchor their innings and ​opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 38.

In the earlier semi-final, ‌middle-order batter Abdul Samad ⁠blasted an unbeaten 30 off 15 ​balls to help Pakistan to a six-wicket win over ​Bangladesh in ‌a match reduced to 13 overs a side due to a wet ⁠outfield.

Towhid Hridoy made 42 as Bangladesh set an imposing 112 for ⁠victory in the shortened match, with Pakistan's left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim taking 3-26.

The semi-finalists all reached the last four by virtue of their international rankings, with all four quarter-finals abandoned due to rain.

India ​will bid for back-to-back men's cricket titles, three years after taking the gold in Hangzhou courtesy of the ranking rule when their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.