Dvalishvili a no-show at press conference as RAF confirms Nurmagomedov will not attend Abu Dhabi event

Merab Dvalishvili did not appear at RAF Abu Dhabi's pre-match press conference on Thursday, following his arrest along with Usman Nurmagomedov and eight others.

Dvalishvili was ambushed by Nurmagomedov and several others as he gave an interview in the lobby of an Abu Dhabi hotel on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi Police said that eight people involved had been arrested, along with two others who had filmed the incident, and referred them to the Public Prosecutor.

Addressing a question from The National at Thursday's press conference about the incident and Dvalishvili's condition, co-owner and CEO Chad Bronstein said RAF was working with the UAE authorities to get Dvalishvili released.

"We're working through the situation right now. Merab is doing well. We're working through the situation now with the UAE [authorities]. So we're hoping that the situation gets resolved sooner or later," Bronstein said.

Usman Nurmagomedov was not scheduled to wrestle at RAF Abu Dhabi, but his older brother, Umar, is.

Dvalishvili named both brothers in one of his videos about the attack on him and Saba Lazishvili, but Umar was also a notable absence on Thursday. The National has been unable to confirm Umar's involvement in Wednesday's altercation or whether he was one of the 10 people arrested.

Asked by The National what punishments would be meted out to those involved in the fracas, Bronstein simply responded: "Obviously Usman will not be attending our event on Saturday night."

Dvalishvili is scheduled to wrestle Marlon Moraes in a Catchweight Crossover bout while Umar is set to take on former UFC star Urijah Faber in a Lightweight Crossover match.

Former UFC star Urijah Faber, right, during Thursday's RAF Abu Dhabi press conference at Etihad Arena. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Former UFC star Urijah Faber, right, during Thursday's RAF A…

When asked by The National for his thoughts on the incident, Faber made light of the situation, joking that it was all part of a plan by the "Dagestani crew" to get out of wrestling him on Saturday.

"In the big scheme of things, I think it was all part of a plan. The Dagestani crew, they've all been trying to find a way to get out of this match," Faber said.

"I think Islam [Makhachev], Khabib [Nurmagomedov], Usman and Umar got together and were like, 'How are we gonna get out of wrestling Faber?' Usman stepped up and said, 'I'll do it. I'm gonna get us all arrested. We don't have to wrestle him.'"

All jokes aside, the American is left in the very real position of not having anyone to wrestle unless the RAF can find a replacement on short notice. With Dvalishvili's appearance also in jeopardy, Faber could potentially be matched with Moraes.

"We'll see what happens. I'm gonna wrestle somebody. So maybe this guy can help Umar and Usman get out of jail," he said, pointing at Bronstein seated in front of him.

The arrival of Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan helped steer Thursday's proceedings back on track.

Chimaev will take on Chris Weidman in the main event, while Tsarukyan meets Neiman Gracie in the co-main.

Khamzat Chimaev, left, and Arman Tsarukyan at the RAF Abu Dhabi press conference. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev, left, and Arman Tsarukyan at the RAF Abu Dh…

Former UFC middleweight champion Weidman, 42, was a late replacement for the injured Colby Covington.

The American retired from pro MMA in 2025 and has wrestled previously for RAF, losing to Covington. He said he still keeps in shape and is "ready to go" on Saturday.

"I feel good. It's not ideal getting only six days' notice, but I've been wrestling since I was a kid, and it's just like riding a bike for me," said the two-time NCAA Division I All-American.

"It's been a while since I've had an opportunity to go against a guy who everybody looks at as the boogeyman, as somebody who's unbeatable. And Chimaev has that, but I like to shock the world."

Chimaev is also a former UFC middleweight champion and has a formidable 27-0 wrestling record. He is the favourite to win the vacant RAF Light Heavyweight title that's up for grabs on Saturday.

"He's not in the UFC anymore, so maybe he can take some vitamins, maybe some secret juice." Chimaev, 32, said when asked if he saw any path to victory for his opponent.

"I hope he can show up and we do some fun wrestling."