Merab Dvalishvili 'excited to return to Abu Dhabi' after being added to RAF wrestling card

Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili returns to the UAE three weeks after his last outing, after being added to the RAF Abu Dhabi card.

The Georgian was unsuccessful in his attempt to reclaim his title at UFC 333 on October 24, losing to Petr Yan by unanimous decision in the co-main event.

On November 14, the Georgian faces Brazilian MMA star and former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes in a Catchweight Crossover matchup.

“I'm excited to return to Abu Dhabi and compete at RAF's first event in the Middle East,” Dvalishvili said.

“Abu Dhabi has some of the best combat sports fans in the world, and the atmosphere is always incredible.

UFC 333 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Alexander Volkanovski celebrates his victory over Movsar Evloev to retain his UFC featherweight title at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski celebrates his victory over Movsar Evl…

Alexander Volkanovski prepares to face Movsar Evloev in the headline bout at UFC 333 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski prepares to face Movsar Evloev in the …

Alexander Volkanovski lands a punch on Movsar Evloev. Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski lands a punch on Movsar Evloev.

Alexander Volkanovski grapples with Movsar Evloev. Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski grapples with Movsar Evloev.

Referee Mark Goddard calls off the fight as Alexander Volkanovski reins down punches on Movsar Evloev. Show caption: Referee Mark Goddard calls off the fight as Alexander Volkan…

Petr Yan has his hand raised in victory after taking a unanimous decision over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Petr Yan has his hand raised in victory after taking a unani…

Merab Dvalishvili, right, lands a kick on Petr Yan during their UFC bantamweight title fight at UFC 333. Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili, right, lands a kick on Petr Yan during th…

Petr Yan punches Merab Dvalishvili during their bantamweight title fight at Etihad Arena. Show caption: Petr Yan punches Merab Dvalishvili during their bantamweight…

Petr Yan closed out his trilogy against Merab Dvalishvili with another victory. Show caption: Petr Yan closed out his trilogy against Merab Dvalishvili wi…

Lone'er Kavanagh celebrates his first-round TKO of Ramazan Temirov. Show caption: Lone'er Kavanagh celebrates his first-round TKO of Ramazan T…

English flyweight Lone'er Kavanagh, right, reins punches on Uzbekistan opponent Ramazan Temirov. Show caption: English flyweight Lone'er Kavanagh, right, reins punches on …

Alexander Volkov, left, faced off against fellow Russian Rizvan Kuniev in a heavyweight contest. Show caption: Alexander Volkov, left, faced off against fellow Russian Riz…

Alexander Volkov has his hands raised in victory after scoring a unanimous decision over Rizvan Kuniev. Show caption: Alexander Volkov has his hands raised in victory after scori…

Aaron Pico (black shorts) beats Losene Keita in a featherweight fight to kick off the main card at UFC 333. Show caption: Aaron Pico (black shorts) beats Losene Keita in a featherwei…



























“I love wrestling, I love competing, and I'm ready for whoever is standing across from me. I'm coming to win and put on a great show for the fans on November 14.”

It is the latest tantalising match on an already stacked RAF Abu Dhabi card. The inaugural event, being held at Etihad Arena, is headlined by the UAE’s Khamzat Chimaev, who takes on Colby Covington for the American’s Cruiserweight Crossover Championship.

Having previously faced each other inside the UFC octagon, Dvalishvili and Moraes now renew their rivalry on the wrestling mat.

Nicknamed “The Machine”, Dvalishvili returns to the RAF stage for his fourth appearance, having recorded two victories in three contests.

The Georgian made an impressive debut in May 2026, defeating UFC legend Frankie Edgar 12–1 to earn Performance of the Night honours, before producing a dramatic comeback victory over Olympic gold medallist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo at RAF Georgia in July, overturning an 8–0 deficit to secure an 11–8 win and Match of the Night honours.

Making his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi, former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion and UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes brings extensive combat sports experience t

The Brazilian previously faced Dvalishvili at UFC 266 in September 2021, where the Georgian secured a second-round TKO victory.

Other leading names set to feature include Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie, Umar Nurmagomedov, Urijah Faber, Kyle Snyder, and Julianna Pena.

The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Wrestling Federation.