RAF Abu Dhabi: Khamzat Chimaev 'waiting on UFC to call' and says he will stay at middleweight

Some fighters have an aura about them, projecting an almost palpable sense of impending doom. They intimidate opponents with the confidence of someone who knows they have the firepower to back it up. There is an almost preternatural belief in their presence, as if they already know their opponent is beaten before the fight has even begun. Think of Mike Tyson in his prime.

Khamzat Chimaev is forged from the same fire. His vow to “kill everybody” after beating Li Jingliang at UFC 267 – a fight in which he picked up the Chinese fighter, carried him across the octagon and dumped him in front of a cage-side UFC president Dana White – went viral and announced his arrival to the wider MMA world.

Many opponents sidestepped him, and for good reason. His eyes seem to penetrate your very soul, the stare of a predator sizing up its prey. The scowling glare, the twitch of the eyebrows, that unsettling smile – all have left opponents looking as though they are frozen in the headlights.

None of that is on show when we meet at Abu Dhabi Martial Arts club on the outskirts of the city. Children trail behind him, eager to speak to the combat king. He shakes the hand of every member of the assembled media, apologises for being late and promptly changes so the interviews can get underway.

We are here to discuss his upcoming appearance at RAF Abu Dhabi, the freestyle wrestling organisation making its Middle East debut on Saturday. The event marks the beginning of a five-year partnership between RAF, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the UAE Wrestling Federation.

Chimaev was scheduled to face Colby Covington for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship. However, organisers confirmed on Monday that the American had withdrawn due to injury and will be replaced by former UFC champion Chris Weidman in the main event, in which the Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship is up for grabs.

UAE citizenship

RAF (Real American Freestyle) is looking to expand to new markets and choosing Chimaev to headline their Abu Dhabi debut was a no-brainer. A devout Muslim, Chimaev became a UAE citizen in 2025.

Born in Chechnya in 1994, he moved to Sweden as a teenager, although he never obtained citizenship. Because of his Russian passport, Chimaev struggled to travel to compete on international cards. He left Sweden for Dubai in 2023 and began representing the UAE later that year before becoming naturalised in early 2025.

Chimaev speaks warmly about the country that has become his adopted home.

“I've been here many times before I get the decision [of citizenship]. Even before UFC, I've worked here before [in a rival organisation]. Then I got to meet some guys, and we get very close to each other. They helped me a couple of times to be here in training camp. I love the country; everything is similar with my country. I love to be here; it’s one of the best places in the world and safe,” he tells The National.

Chimaev launched his UFC career in Abu Dhabi. A submission win over John Phillips was followed 10 days later by a TKO victory over Rhys McKee during the 2020 Fight Island series, owing to the pandemic. It remains the fastest turnaround between fights in the organisation’s history.

Chimaev beats Whittaker at UFC 308 - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after submitting Robert Whittaker in their middleweight bout during UFC 308 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 26, 2024. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after submitting Robert Whittaker…

Khamzat Chimaev submits Robert Whittaker at the Etihad Arena Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev submits Robert Whittaker at the Etihad Arena

Robert Whittaker suffered a shock defeat in the first round at UFC 308 Show caption: Robert Whittaker suffered a shock defeat in the first round …

Khamzat Chimaev took Robert Whittaker down in the first round at UFC 308 Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev took Robert Whittaker down in the first roun…

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates victory at UFC 308 Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev celebrates victory at UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev extended his unbeaten run at the Etihad Arena Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev extended his unbeaten run at the Etihad Aren…

Khamzat Chimaev overpowered Robert Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308 Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev overpowered Robert Whittaker in the first ro…













After victories over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Whittaker – in which he rearranged the Australian’s teeth with a crunching face crank – Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to win the middleweight title.

Many predicted a long reign as champion. It came as a shock when Chimaev dropped it in his first title defence, losing a split decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 328. It remains the only blemish on his 16-fight MMA record.

That was in May, and we haven’t seen Chimaev in an octagon since. His recent run of appearances in RAF has inevitably prompted questions about when – and whether – he will return to the UFC.

Waiting for UFC to call

Chimaev insists there is no uncertainty about his future. He is simply waiting for the call.

“I'm just waiting for any matches, so I hope I'll be back very soon. I'm ready. I've been waiting, already like three months. I told them give me a fight the next day [after the Strickland loss]. But I’m still waiting, still waiting.

“I heard maybe [Nassourdine] Imavov and Sean are gonna fight. Whoever wins that fight, maybe I fight that guy. I don’t know what the UFC are waiting for. I don’t know their plans.”

It is a curious situation given his standing in the sport. Chimaev remains one of the UFC's biggest attractions, a pay-per-view draw with a huge following and one of the most prominent Muslim figures in combat sports.

Previous slide Next slide Khamzat Chimaev trains at Abu Dhabi Martial Arts club on the outskirts of the city ahead of his upcoming bout at RAF Abu Dhabi. All photos Ruel Pableo for The National Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev trains at Abu Dhabi Martial Arts club on the…

Khamzat Chimaev was made a UAE citizen in 2025. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev was made a UAE citizen in 2025.

Khamzat Chimaev is more widely known as a UFC fighter but has been competing in RAF wrestling events since losing his UFC middleweight title in May. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev is more widely known as a UFC fighter but ha…

Khamzat Chimaev is an elite freestyle wrestler who has never lost on the mats in 27 bouts. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev is an elite freestyle wrestler who has never…

Khamzat Chimaev is put through his paces at ADMA Academy. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev is put through his paces at ADMA Academy.

Khamzat Chimaev said he loves to compete in both UFC and RAF. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev said he loves to compete in both UFC and RAF…

Khamzat Chimaev will face former UFC champion Chris Weidman at RAF Abu Dhabi after his scheduled opponent, Colby Covington, withdrew due to injury. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev will face former UFC champion Chris Weidman …













When does he expect that call? “I don’t know,” he replies nonchalantly.

He is equally dismissive of the suggestion that a lack of communication with the UFC has driven him towards RAF. The Abu Dhabi card features several active UFC fighters, including Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili, and Chimaev says his motivation is much simpler: he wants to compete.

“I’ve been busy because I like RAF. It’s not because of the UFC. I like to train, I like to compete and I love to wrestle.

“So being part of this sport, part of this game, I’m happy to be with them [RAF]. Of course, I love the UFC; I love RAF. Both are good for me.

“I love to compete, love to be in RAF, I love to be part of this game. I love the UFC and I will be back, but for me I love to be always fighting.”

Return to middleweight

One question surrounding his eventual return is which weight class he will compete in.

Weight cutting is a devil all fighters have to dance with. Chimaev famously weighed in eight pounds over the agreed limit for a proposed bout with Nate Diaz in September 2022, forcing a last-minute change to the card at UFC 279. It may have been a factor in his loss to Strickland, with Chimaev giving up on a trademark takedown attempt early in the second round.

The suggestion was Chimaev was cooked, dehydrated from cutting too much weight. There have been reports he could step up to light heavyweight because of difficulties making 185 pounds. Standing in front of him, one can easily understand the speculation. Chimaev is a formidable physical presence, tall and long-limbed, with a physique as hard as a coffin nail. It’s a mystery how he ever made 170, the welterweight limit.

He insists, however, that when he does return to the UFC, it will be at middleweight, and his focus is on reclaiming the belt.

“I’m going to stay in my weight class, get my belt back, defend it a couple of times. Then we’ll see what the UFC wants to do.”

While he waits for the call, Chimaev has been racking up wins in RAF. He is unbeaten in his wrestling career, running up 27 successive victories, three of them under the RAF banner.

His debut featured a particularly emphatic statement against Dillon Danis. Chimaev pinned his opponent in just 44 seconds of the first period, setting an RAF record.

There was plenty of needle between the two before the match and there were unsavoury scenes after the referee’s whistle. Chimaev was unhappy with Danis applying a chokehold as they wrestled. Chimaev pushed Danis while he lay on the ground and then kicked him up the backside. The incident sparked a mass brawl as members of both fighters’ teams stormed the stage.

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Asked how satisfying it is to silence opponents who talk too much, Chimaev offers a characteristically blunt response. “Feels good. Feels good,” he says. “I'm an amazing guy. I like to kick someone's ass. Feels good. The guy likes to talk, you know, like Colby, they don’t have control of their mouths. It’s very fun to beat those kind of guys. It gives you good motivation.”

Though he faces a new opponent in Weidman, the two-time NCAA Division I All-American, at RAF Abu Dhabi on Saturday, his message to his UAE fans is clear: “I’m gonna make you happy … hopefully we’re gonna get the belt here and smash someone for you.”