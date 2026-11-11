RAF Abu Dhabi: Chris Weidman challenges Khamzat Chimaev - 'We'll find out how great his wrestling is'

Chris Weidman has warned Khamzat Chimaev that he will be the "hardest match he's ever had" after getting the call to replace Colby Covington at RAF Abu Dhabi.

Weidman, 42, has stepped in to face Chimaev in the main event at Etihad Arena this Saturday after organisers confirmed on Monday that Covington had pulled out injured.

It is Real American Freestyle wrestling's first event in the Middle East after signing a five-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the UAE Wrestling Federation.

Speaking on Deep Waters, Weidman called Chimaev "a beast", but said that it would be foolish of the UAE grappler to underestimate him.

“Most people are going to be picking against me for good reason because Chimaev is a beast. He’s super, but a great wrestler,” Weidman told Deep Waters host Din Thomas.

“I think I’m his hardest match he’s ever had with grappling and wrestling.”

Weidman, 42, is a two-time NCAA Division I All-American who retired from pro MMA in January 2025. He has competed once in the RAF, losing to Covington at RAF 9 in May.

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“I’ve never got thrown around by anybody in wrestling, in jiu-jitsu, in grappling, in the gym or in a fight in my life.

“At the end of the day, it’s still pretty damn hard to just have your way with me.

“We’ll find out how great Chimaev’s wrestling really is in this match. I promise you.”

Weidman had been set to work for the UFC this Saturday as part of the promotion's post-fight analysis team at UFC 334, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York, alongside Dustin Poirier.

However, he said the offer to fly to Abu Dhabi to face Chimaev for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship was too good to turn down.

“I wanted to be there for him [Poirier] for that, but man, RAF calls, the money looks good. I’m like, I’ve got to do it.”

Previous slide Next slide Khamzat Chimaev trains at Abu Dhabi Martial Arts club on the outskirts of the city ahead of his upcoming bout at RAF Abu Dhabi. All photos Ruel Pableo for The National Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev trains at Abu Dhabi Martial Arts club on the…

Khamzat Chimaev was made a UAE citizen in 2025. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev was made a UAE citizen in 2025.

Khamzat Chimaev is more widely known as a UFC fighter but has been competing in RAF wrestling events since losing his UFC middleweight title in May. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev is more widely known as a UFC fighter but ha…

Khamzat Chimaev is an elite freestyle wrestler who has never lost on the mats in 27 bouts. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev is an elite freestyle wrestler who has never…

Khamzat Chimaev is put through his paces at ADMA Academy. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev is put through his paces at ADMA Academy.

Khamzat Chimaev said he loves to compete in both UFC and RAF. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev said he loves to compete in both UFC and RAF…

Khamzat Chimaev will face former UFC champion Chris Weidman at RAF Abu Dhabi after his scheduled opponent, Colby Covington, withdrew due to injury. Show caption: Khamzat Chimaev will face former UFC champion Chris Weidman …













Weidman made history in 2013 when he defeated Anderson Silva to end the Brazilian legend's record-breaking UFC middleweight title reign, before successfully defending the championship three times.

He faces Chimaev, another former UFC middleweight champion and a wrestler who has won all 27 of his matches, three of them under the RAF banner.

“I’ll just take him down and attack him, really,” Weidman said when asked about his strategy for Chimaev.

“They’re going to be hand-fighting heavy, that’s for sure. I don’t know what the hell’s going to happen.”