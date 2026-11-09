  • Drone attack on Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor gas field triggers power outages
  • Iran says attack on ‘enemy’ navigation systems halts Hormuz oil shipments
  • Qatar PM to meet Trump at White House as Iran negotiations stall
  • Explosions heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, report says
  • Houthis claim four attacks on Saudi sites and forces
Updated: November 09, 2026, 4:44 AM