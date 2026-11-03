Abu Dhabi F1, Dubai 7s, Jake Paul and golf - live sport still to come in the UAE

The UAE will host several top-tier tournaments and some of the world's biggest sports stars over the coming weeks.

Below are the major events scheduled to take place across the Emirates this year.

Golf

Abu Dhabi Aldar Golf Championship, November 5-8, Yas Links

Rory McIlroy will be a part of the penultimate event of the DP World Tour season, with the Race to Dubai winner decided the following week. Also in the field will be 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

DP World Tour Championship, November 12-15, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

European No 1 McIlroy sits third in the Race to Dubai rankings behind leader Eugenio Chaccara heading into the DP World Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman is attempting to win the race for the fifth year in a row and a record-equalling eighth overall. To achieve the feat, McIlroy will have to overtake Chaccara and Patrick Reed.

Dubai Desert Classic, January 21–24, 2027, Emirates Golf Club

McIlroy returns to Emirates Golf Club in January in search of a record-extending fifth Dallah Trophy after confirming his place at the 2027 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, part of golf's exciting winter programme in the UAE.

Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10, November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

A revamped Abu Dhabi T10 competition begins on Saturday with five new franchises joining champions UAE Bulls in the 10-over competition.

Star names include Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir.

DP World International League T20, November 22 to December 20 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

The ILT20 has become one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world, attracting the best talent.

With the introduction of the player auction, many players have hit the jackpot, none more so than the UAE cricketers who now form the core of the teams. UAE stalwart Muhammad Waseem led the way by attracting a record bid of $210,000 during the auction this year, with around $1 million spent on UAE names. The spotlight will firmly be on local talent.

Formula One

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, December 4-6, Yas Marina Circuit

The 2026 F1 season is on track to reach its conclusion in Abu Dhabi, with organisers Ethara stating that preparations for a grand finale are progressing at full speed.

Kimi Antonelli might already have clinched the drivers’ title, but excitement will be high as the sport looks to end a challenging year on a high note.

Football

Al Ain v Esteghlal, AFC Champions League Elite, November 23, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Iranian side Esteghlal had to face immense difficulties in fulfilling their Asian Champions League commitments as they travelled to Dubai to face Shabab Al Ahli last month. The Tehran-based club will also travel to Al Ain, who top the Western standings after winning their first four matches.

Al Wasl v Al Ittihad, AFC Champions League Elite, December 7, Zabeel Stadium, Dubai

Al Wasl did not travel to Saudi Arabia for their clash against Al Nassr in Riyadh owing to logistical challenges, with Asian football's governing body postponing the match to a later date.

Fellow Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad next travel to the UAE for what should be an intense battle in Dubai.

Combat sports

RAF, November 14, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The UAE’s MMA star Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington in the headline bout at RAF (Real American Freestyle) Abu Dhabi wrestling competition. They will battle for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship.

The RAF also clarified that Russian fighters will compete in the competition after reports of their absence.

PFL, November 14, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Professional Fighters League has announced a stacked card for their second show in Dubai of 2026. It will be the event’s fourth card in Dubai and its first in the UAE since the merger with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

The 15-fight card will be headlined by a heavyweight world title bout between reigning champion Vadim Nemkov and Sergei Bilostenniy.

Jake Paul v Cedric Doumbe (boxing), December 24, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Jake Paul takes on French mixed martial artist Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on Christmas Eve as the American makes his comeback after a year out.

Paul, 29, aims to make a successful return to the ring when he faces Doumbe in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing contest at the Coca-Cola Arena. His last outing was a disaster against Anthony Joshua, in which Paul suffered a double jaw fracture in a knockout defeat.

Sailing

The global sailing championship SailGP will return to the UAE for the season finale. Dubai (November 21-22) and Abu Dhabi (November 28-29) will host back-to-back racing weekends to decide the winner of the championship, with a total of $4 million in prize money up for grabs.

Rugby

Emirates Dubai 7s, November 27-29, The Sevens, Dubai

The 2026 event has been enhanced in several ways, including the addition of Gaelic football to the programme.

The HSBC SVNS Series remains the main event, but Gaelic football joins rugby, netball, cricket, fitness and padel as a sixth sport on the menu.