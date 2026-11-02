Abu Dhabi Golf Championship: Rory McIlroy returns and all you need to know

Abu Dhabi hosts the penultimate stage of the DP World Tour this week.

The Race to Dubai features a three-way tie to be crowned champion, with Rory McIlroy still very much in the hunt.

When is it?

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship takes place from November 5-8.

Where is it?

The tournament will be held at Yas Links, located on the western shores of Yas Island. The Kyle Phillips-designed course is an 18-hole, par-72 links course ranked among Golf Digest's world top 100.

Who is playing?

This year's tournament features a star-studded line-up headlined by McIlroy, Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra, and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The field also includes defending champion Aaron Rai and former Abu Dhabi winners Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton.

The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings will participate, although there are some notable absences from this year's field, including Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

That field is then cut to 50 for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12 to 15.

Who is in the hunt for the Race to Dubai?

McIlroy is currently third in the Race to Dubai standings on 3,144.9 points.

The Northern Irishman trails leader Chacarra (4,143.9) and Reed (3,474.6).

What does McIlroy need to do?

McIlroy is attempting to win the race for the fifth year in a row.

The 37-year-old is vying for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown to draw level with Colin Montgomerie.

There are 1,500 points available for the winner in Abu Dhabi and 2,000 for the winner in Dubai.

Chacarra heads into the DP World Tour Play-Offs with a 669-point advantage over Reed and a 999-point cushion over McIlroy, but with 3,500 points still available across the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship and DP World Tour Championship, the Race to Dubai remains wide open.

Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra. Getty Images Show caption: Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra. Getty Images

McIlroy has finished runner-up four times in Abu Dhabi. If he wins at Yas Links, and Chacarra finishes third or lower, the Northern Irishman will effectively wipe out the Spaniard's lead, making the DP World Tour Championship a straight shoot-out.

Reed can move ahead of Chacarra if he wins and the Spaniard finishes third or lower. He is attempting to become only the second American winner of the Race to Dubai crown after Collin Morikawa in 2021.

Victory in Abu Dhabi would put Chacarra in a commanding position, but would not be enough to secure the Race to Dubai title, with 2,000 points still available at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Prize money

The winner at Yas Links will receive a cheque of $1.53 million from a total prize fund of $9m.

Tickets

General admission is free for the first two days (Thursday and Friday). Paid general admission or weekend tickets apply for Saturday and Sunday, starting at Dh75 each. Children under 18 can go free.

Tickets for Bar on Nine start from Dh180.

How to watch on TV

You can watch all the action live on beIN Sports.