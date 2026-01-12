Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi can't wait to make country proud again at 2028 LA Olympics

Emirati female athletes are becoming role models for sports enthusiasts across the region for breaking new ground.

Maryam Al Farsi is one such name. Following in the footsteps of her peers who have excelled in equestrian, motor racing, martial arts, cycling, and shooting, Al Farsi has set the bar high by becoming the first Emirati sprinter to compete in the Olympics.

Al Farsi created history for the UAE at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, lining up against some of the world's elite 100-metre sprinters aged just 16.

“It was a mix of a million feelings altogether, but I think the most important feeling was that I was just so proud to represent my country and to represent Arab women,” Al Farsi told The National at the RunYAS 2026 – a new public health initiative backed by British Olympic legend Mo Farah at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“To see all my idols there, including Sha-Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas, and Noah Lyles [in the men’s race], it was a dream come true for me.

“I was just in the middle of all of my idols, and it was amazing. I was definitely the youngest, and I was competing against amazing strong women, and it was one of the best experiences of my life. I will carry that moment, that whole week in my heart forever.”

Like most young athletes competing at their first Olympics, Al Farsi was a bundle of nerves lining up against an array of world stars in the 100m dash.

“It wasn’t the easiest path to get to Paris and to where I am now, but it was worth every single training session, every single tear, every single conversation I've had just to represent us and to show the younger generation that it's possible,” she said.

UAE athlete Maryam Al Farsi and Olympic legend Mo Farah during RunYas 2026 in Abu Dhabi. All images Victor Besa / The National

“To just have one girl see me on the TV or see me somewhere and know it's possible, then I've done what I wanted to do.”

Al Farsi said she could not have made it to Paris without the support she received from the UAE Athletic Federation and the UAE Olympic Committee.

“They've definitely supported me throughout my whole journey. They've just been amazing. Track and field and women's sports are new to the UAE, so it's still a work in progress,” she said.

The next goal for the trailblazing Emirati is the 2028 LA Olympics. However, Al Farsi, who turns 18 on Thursday, has her A-Levels in June as well as university applications to look forward to, aside from her busy training schedule.

While it is tough for her to manage both her academics and training for another Olympics, her goal remains the same: to represent her country at the LA Games.

“My preparation for LA, I think, started when I walked off the track at 2024 Paris,” she said.

“I'm currently focusing on my academics, though, but going to get back into training very soon. The 100-200-metre gym, training, everything in the middle.

“I'm still in high school, and I need to focus on my academics. I'm doing maths, economics and business. I'm graduating this year in June and I'm applying to universities.

“Aside from my studies, I train six times a week – gym, track, running, recovery, sleep – everything is important. We go through the cycles.”

Al Farsi’s goals at LA remain similar to Paris.

“I think it's just to represent my country again and carry the flag, I think that's the most important,” she said of her preparation for LA.

“I want to represent all the women, Emirati women here and I want to take the first big step for Emirati women in the GCC as well.”

Al Farsi hopes to get into competition in around three months' time, firstly at domestic and regional level, before heading into international events during the summer. Family support, Al Farsi said, becomes very important.

“My family background is business owners, doctors, lawyers, stuff like that. I'm the one who likes sports and I'm not one of you guys, but yeah, we're a very balanced, very balanced family,” she added.

Joining Al Farsi at RunYAS was British running legend Farah. On his first visit to Abu Dhabi, Farah was delighted to join hundreds of runners, which included men, women, and children of all levels and ages.

“This event is about celebrating the people and showing RunYAS’ what it's about,” the double world and Olympic champion in 5,000m and 10,000m said.

“It's being able to encourage the community, the youngsters. And we had various different events. So, if you missed that, make sure you sign up next year.

“Work hard, dream big and be patient, and be active. That's the most important thing. You saw it today.”